With Russell Wilson battling through a calf injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers have turned to Justin Fields as their quarterback. That has turned more into a boon than a burden, as Fields has led the Steelers to a perfect 3-0 record.

As Pittsburgh prepares for their Week 4 clash against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Mike Tomlin is expecting Fields to remain under center. He noted that there has been no change in Wilson's injury status or on the team's depth chart to start the week, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“As we walk into the building tomorrow, I want Justin singularly focused on starting for us,” Tomlin said.

Wilson was expected to be the Week 1 starter due to his veteran status. However, an injury wiped that off the table and opened the door for Fields to claim the role. Through the first three weeks, Fields has been the Tom Brady to Wilson's Drew Bledsoe.

Fields has completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 518 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He hasn't been as usually explosive with his legs, but the quarterback has still run for 90 yards and a touchdown.

He did throw an interception in Week and fumbled twice on the 2024 campaign, but Fields has done a solid job limiting mistakes to begin the season. With 17 and 16 interceptions respectively in his final two seasons with the Chicago Bears, decision making was a major red flag on Fields' resume.

But at least early, he has been able to clean up the mistakes. The Steelers haven't been blowing teams out, with 20 points being their highest scoring game thus far. But they're playing a consistent, gritty brand of football that has produce undefeated results.

Mike Tomlin isn't going to flip with script with how Justin Fields is performing, especially is Russell Wilson isn't fully healthy. The quarterback controversy will likely last all season in Pittsburgh. But as long as the Steelers are winning, Tomlin will do what's best for the team.