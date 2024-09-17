Anything can happen in the NFL, and unfortunately, that includes injuries. During the Los Angeles Rams' 41-10 drubbing to the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Cooper Kupp rolled his ankle from a tackle, causing him to leave the game in a walking boot. Afterward, coach Sean McVay announced Kupp will miss “an extended period of time,” and will join Puka Nacua on the injury reserve. As of Monday, the Rams are 0-2, and these injuries might add up to a potentially disastrous season.

What else can fans do in such a situation? Rams fans try to laugh at it all by making up an injury to their mascot, Rampage. In a post by @Rams2xChamps on X, formerly Twitter, Rampage “suffered” a torn MCL that will cause him to miss eight to ten weeks, nearly all of the NFL season.

Rams injury woes: Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua

Besides Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua is also out for five to seven weeks due to a PCL sprain in his right knee. The wideout had suffered the injury in the first half of their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, and he didn't return to the game.

While initial reports said Nacua's status was week-to-week, Sean McVay ultimately announced that they were putting him on the injury reserve. This announcement meant he would miss a minimum of four weeks before he can return to the team.

Nacua had established himself as a rising receiver in the NFL after he replaced Kupp, who went down to injury last season. Ironically enough, both receivers are now out for the foreseeable future.

These injuries should give backup receivers Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson, and Demarcus Robinson the opportunity to show McVay and the fans that they can pick up the slack. An 0-2 hole is difficult enough to climb out of in the NFL, but squeezing out at least five wins without their best players is an even harder challenge.

So far this season, Robinson has six catches and 11 yards, while Johnson has seven catches and 99 yards. Both players would have to up their play even further, or else Rampage's fake injury might become an admission that the Rams' season is as good as over.

Still, Kupp has at least voiced confidence in Johnson. After all, Johnson won Super Bowl 55 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, so he has plenty of experience in high-pressure situations.

While Whittington is a rookie, he plays a similar fast and physical style to Nacua, which might give the team another needed lift. However, despite all these silver linings, the fact remains that the Rams are in trouble.