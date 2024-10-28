The Green Bay Packers would not be denied on Sunday. Green Bay delivered an impressive fourth-quarter comeback win against the Jaguars on Sunday. This was all the more impressive because QB Jordan Love went down with an injury during the game, forcing backup Malik Willis into action. Thankfully the team got a positive injury update on their franchise quarterback on Monday.

Packers QB Jordan Love did not suffer a major injury against the Jaguars on Sunday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Love underwent testing on Monday and a major injury was ruled out. He is now day-to-day with a groin injury and his status for Week 9 against the Lions is TBD.

Love suffered the injury early in Sunday's game against Jacksonville but was able to continue playing for most of the game. However, it was clear that Love's mobility was impacted by the injury. Packers coach Matt LaFleur noted at halftime that Love's mobility was significantly hampered and that he would adjust playcalling in the second half as a result.

Love finally exited the game during the second half after reaggravating the injury. Malik Willis stepped in and led the Packers to a comeback victory.

Packers QB Jordan Love's status is TBD heading into a critical Week 9 matchup against the Lions

It is great news that Jordan Love did not suffer a major injury on Sunday. However, Packers fans will still have to sweat it out this week and see if Love can give it a go against the Lions on Sunday.

This upcoming game against Detroit has suddenly become one of the most important games on Green Bay's schedule. Both teams have six wins and are at the top of the NFC North standings. The winner of this game will gain a significant advantage early in the season. They will also have a chance to secure a tiebreaker over the other team if they can pull off the sweep.

The Lions boast one of the best offenses in the NFL, which could present some problems for the Packers. If Love can't play, Malik Willis will be thrust into a scenario where he has little margin for error.

Jordan Love is not the only important Packers player who has a chance to miss that game.

Jaire Alexander's status for Week 9 is also an open question. Alexander suffered a knee injury on the last play of the game and will undergo testing on Monday to determine the scope of the damage.

Packers fans should keep their eyes open for injury updates throughout the week to track the status of both players.