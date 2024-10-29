The Indianapolis Colts announced a significant shake-up Tuesday, deciding to bench second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson in favor of veteran Joe Flacco ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The decision follows the Colts’ narrow 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 8, leaving the team at a balanced 4-4 record this season.

In his six games played in 2024, Richardson has encountered notable challenges. The young quarterback has accumulated 958 passing yards, throwing four touchdowns but also seven interceptions, with a 44.4% completion rate. Despite the potential seen in his rookie year, Richardson has struggled to find consistent success under center, prompting the Colts to reassess their approach.

A Colts team source addressed the surprising move, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to Richardson’s development. “We are not quitting on Anthony,” the source told ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “That will be the story, but that is not the case.”

Holder provided further context to the decision, explaining the Colts’ motivation behind the benching. “They want Richardson to take a step back, take a break from the pressures of the job, and try to grow during this time. That is obviously different than what was said previously when the consensus was that he should play and learn on the job,” Holder added.

Colts remain confident in Anthony Richardson's growth despite benching setback

Richardson, while reportedly “devastated” by the decision, is expected to handle the benching professionally. Holder noted, “I was told Richardson was pretty devastated by the news, as you’d expect. But he’ll be a pro. No one is concerned about that part.”

In Richardson’s place, Flacco brings both experience and a recent track record of efficiency. In the three games he started, Flacco threw for 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and only one interception, completing 65.7% of his passes. The Colts went 2-1 in those games, underscoring Flacco’s ability to lead the offense effectively.

As the Colts prepare to face the Vikings, Flacco’s return as the starting quarterback brings an immediate opportunity for Indianapolis to regain its footing amid a season marked by inconsistent play. With a 4-4 record, the Colts remain in contention, and while Richardson’s benching signals a shift in strategy, the team is committed to his long-term development, hoping the break will give him the perspective and growth necessary to ultimately succeed as their franchise quarterback.