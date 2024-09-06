They used to be the focus of fantasy football. These days, you just have to have one or two. Yes, the running backs have fallen from grace for the most part. When putting together a lineup for Week 1, run to grab these guys. However, stay away from these guys. Regardless, here are the ClutchPoints fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1 in the 2024 NFL season.

These rankings are based on PPR leagues. And at the head of the class is — who else? — but that fellow from San Francisco who likes to score a lot of touchdowns.

Top Running Backs Week 1

Yes, Christian McCaffrey enters the 2024 season with an injury designation. Yes, Kyle Shanahan will try to run him into the ground again this year. But the 49ers’ star is ready to go for Monday night, and he’ll find a way to put up Christian McCaffrey-like numbers.

Now, it won’t be easy. The New York Jets have a good defense. But it goes like this for McCaffrey: Let him run, and he’ll run all day. Stop the run, and he’ll catch passes. He is the fantasy football prototype.

The reason the No. 2 guy can’t be in front of him is because this will be Bijan Robinson’s first season as a featured back. Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith’s mystifying refusal to use Robinson last year cost Smith his job.

Here is what Smith said last year, according to Sports Illustrated.

“You have to go look at things that didn’t work – why you did stuff and what your intent is,” Smith said. “‘Ok, well, why the result? So, you have to look at your mistakes and your failures and say, ‘Alright, this is our intent, what we’re thinking about, or how do I objectively fix that?’ That’s where you have to be objectively honest.”

Yep. But that’s not the case this year. Give Robinson time, and he will likely find his way to the No. 1 spot on occasion. Just not this week.

Close behind Robinson is Jets phenom Breece Hall. The reason he can’t be in the top spot is the opponent. The 49ers’ defense is tough and doesn’t give up a lot of home-run plays. So Hall, like Robinson, will put up good fantasy football numbers and wait for another week to be great.

Top Sleeper Running Backs Week 1

To qualify for this category, a player has to be ranked outside of the top 12, according to experts' consensus. And there he is, right at No. 13.

Kenneth Walker III of the Seahawks has a tasty little matchup at home against the Broncos. Walker is fresh, the kind of Seattle’s backfield touches, and should be able to find the end zone. Maybe even twice. It will be a good week for him.

Another sleeper is Joe Mixon of the Texans. He still has something left in the tank. Mixon said he’s hyped about this season, according to KPRC 2 via click2houston.com.

“I feel like it should be big expectations,” Mixon said. “Honestly, the sky is the limit in this offense. Everybody in the running back room contributing in a major way, as they’re supposed to do, and same with the receivers. I think everybody has their work cut out for them, as the other team has as well. We take care of the football and don’t beat ourselves, I think we’ll be in great position every week.”

Look for the Texans to establish Mixon early in the season before turning quarterback C.J. Stroud completely loose.

Top Bust Running Backs Week 1

There’s something scary about Kyren Williams returning kicks for the Rams. It’s twofold. First, it seems to greatly increase his chances for injury. Second, it smells an awful lot like Sean McVay considering himself the smartest guy in the room, and targeting Blake Corum for plenty of carries this season. It may take a few weeks for this to play out, but it’s hard to feel good about Williams as a starting fantasy football running back, even in Week 1 against a Lions’ defense that has teeth.

Also, I can’t get on board with Saquon Barkley getting a ton of early season touches. The egos within the Eagles’ organization seem to view this team as Super Bowl or bust, so it makes more sense to slow play Barkley’s touches early in the season.

Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Week 1

1. (1) Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. NYJ)

2. (2) Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. PIT)

3. (3) Breece Hall, NYJ (@ SF)

4. (4) Devon Achane, MIA (vs. JAC)

5. (5) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. HOU)

6. (6) Travis Etienne Jr., JAC (@ MIA)

7. (7) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. LAR)

8. (8) Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. GB)

9. (9) Joe Mixon, HOU (@ IND)

10. (10) Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. DEN)

11. (11) Isaiah Pacheco, KC (vs. BAL)

12. (12) Josh Jacobs, LVR (@ PHI)

13. (13) Rachaad White, TB (vs. WAS)

14. (14) James Cook, BUF (vs. ARI)

15. (15) Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. CAR)

16. (16) Kyren Williams, LAR (@ DET)

17. (17) Derrick Henry, BAL (@ KC)

18. (18) James Conner, ARI (@ BUF)

19. (19) Aaron Jones, MIN (@ NYG)

20. (20) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ CIN)

21. (21) Javonte Williams, DEN (@ SEA)

22. (22) Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. DAL)

23. (23) Devin Singletary, NYG (vs. MIN)

24. (24) Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. JAC)