The running backs position has gotten much press in recent months due to issues with salaries and injuries. In Week 2, the NFL lost star running back Nick Chubb, as fantasy football players breathed a sigh of anguish.

Chubb's unfortunate, gruesome injury highlighted the importance of depth at his position in fantasy football.

Production is the name of the game as always, however. Chubb ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing prior to his injury.

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffery leads the NFL in rushing with 268 yards. The team's head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the team's rotation including where Elijah Mitchell fits in.

Rookie sensation Bijan Robinson is thrilling fantasy football players thus far. The Falcons star is second in the NFL in rushing with 180 yards.

The x-factors for this week's rankings are Austin Ekeler of the Chargers and Aaron Jones of the Packers. Each would be a top ten fantasy football running back should they decide to play, but the prediction here is that neither suits up.

With that in mind, here are the Week 3 fantasy football running back rankings:

1. Christian McCaffery- The 49ers star is a force to be reckoned with in the passing and running games. Expect another big game at home against the reeling Giants this week.

2. Kenneth Walker III- The Seahawks' super sophomore had a strong game against the Lions on the road. A home matchup with the Panthers in Week 3 looks like a multi-touchdown affair for the former MSU Spartan.

3. Travis Etienne- The Jaguars' offense is better than it looked against the Chiefs last Sunday. A big game for Etienne vs. the Texans on the heels of his brother's huge performance will further cement his status as a top fantasy football running back.

4. D'Andre Swift- The talented former Detroit Lion is hitting his stride for the Eagles. Sunday's game against Tampa Bay on the road figures to be a shootout.

5. Tony Pollard- The Cowboys' feature back should find the end zone against the Cardinals on the road.

6. Derrick Henry- The Titans' human wrecking ball will take on Cleveland in the Dawg Pound this weekend.

7. Bijan Robinson- The Falcons' rookie star faces a tough test on the road against Detroit.

8. Josh Jacobs- The Raiders' quiet star has a chance to break 100 yards or more vs. the Steelers.

9. Raheem Mostert- The Dolphins' offense should put up big numbers at home vs. the Broncos.

10. James Cook- The Bills' new lead man could become a star with more performances like Week 2. Josh Allen needs help and he could be the guy to provide it against the Commanders on the road.

11. Miles Sanders- A breakout opportunity at the Seahawks looms in Week 3 for the Panthers' feature back.

12. Joe Mixon- A home game vs. the Rams is an opportunity for Mixon to power the Bengals' struggling offense.

13. Javonte Williams- The explosive Broncos back can help Denver keep pace with Miami on the road.

14. AJ Dillon- A home game against the Saints is an opportunity to shine.

15. Isiah Pacheco- The Chiefs' secret weapon could go off against the overmatched Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

16. Rhamondre Stevenson- The Patriots need a big game from Stevenson this week at the Jets.

17. Kyren Williams- The Rams' Williams appears to have a clear edge over Cam Akers now.

18. James Conner- The Cardinals' star could shine vs. the Cowboys.

19. Rachaad White- Opportunity awaits vs. the Eagles at home for the Bucs' back.

20. Breece Hall- The Jets' most explosive fantasy football running back can make a statement in Week 3 against the Patriots.

21. Jahmyr Gibbs- A risky play vs. the Falcons, Gibbs has massive potential but needs to hold onto the ball.

22. Najee Harris- A road game against the Raiders presents a favorable matchup.

23. Alexander Mattison- A home game against the Chargers looms. Expect him to sneak into the end zone at least once.

24. Jerome Ford- Ford needs a big game in place of Nick Chubb vs. the Titans to fend off potential free agent pickups in Cleveland.

25. Zack Moss- Jonathan Taylor could return soon, adding to Moss' sense of urgency on the road against Baltimore.

26. Jamaal Williams– The Saints' free agent addition takes on the Packers.

27. Dalvin Cook- The Jets could feast at home vs. New England.

28. Brian Robinson, Jr. (WSH vs. BUF)

29. Joshua Kelley (LAC @ MIN)

30. Gus Edwards (BAL vs. IND)

31. Justice Hill (BAL vs. IND)

32. Dameon Pierce (HOU @ JAX)

33. Khalil Herbert (CHI @ KC)

34. Tyler Allgeier (ATL @ DET)

35. Jaylen Warren (PIT @ LV)

36. Jerick McKinnon (KC vs. CHI)