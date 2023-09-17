Florida got a huge SEC win by upsetting the Tennessee football team on Saturday 29-16. Running back Trevor Etienne was one of the Gator’s biggest stars that night, and his brother, Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne made sure to shout out his little bro on social media after his huge night.

The unranked Florida football team shocked Tennessee with a 20-point second quarter that gave the Gators a lead they never relinquished. A lot of that was due to the incredible stat line from Trevor Etienne.

The sophomore back has 23 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown on a 63-yard run in the first quarter to answer the Volunteers’ opening score.

“Ok 7 I see you, Travis Etienne tweeted with fingers crossed emoji after the game. “Turn em’ up!”

The Jaguars back knows a thing or two about dominating college football. Travis played four seasons for the Clemson Tigers, racking up 4,952 rushing yards, 1,115 receiving yards, and 78 total touchdowns.

Younger brother Trevor is starting to build his own impressive resume in college football. Through 16 games, Trevor has 1,000 rushing yards, 92 receiving years, and eight touchdowns for the Gators.

Trevor’s big night helps move the team to 2-1 on the season and sets them up to have an excellent record when they play their biggest rival, No. 1 Georgia, in a few weeks. The next few games for the Gators are all winnable contests. The team goes home against Charlotte, at Kentucky, against Vanderbilt, and at South Carolina before the big game at big brother Travis’ home stadium in Jacksonville.