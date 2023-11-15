With Week 10 in the books, here are the top ranked fantasy football tight ends for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

With Week 10 in the books, and Travis Kelce thankfully back for his owners, let's take a look at what the tight end landscape holds for Week 11 with the fantasy football tight end rankings. Can T.J. Hockenson once again lead the way as Josh Dobbs' new favorite target? Will Sam LaPorta eat in a great matchup against the division rival Chicago Bears? Is George Kittle going to take a step back with all hands on deck for the 49ers again?

We'll answer those questions and more with the Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings. But first, let's take a look at a few viable streaming options that may be available on your league's waiver wire:

Streaming Tight End Options For Week 11

Michael Mayer, LV (@ MIA): Mayer hauled in his first career touchdown reception last week, but this is more about the likely game flow against the Dolphins more than anything else. Las Vegas should have to throw a ton to keep pace with Miami's explosive offense, and with the Dolphins' secondary healthy once again, Mayer could be a valuable safety blanket for rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell. This is a volume play, but getting pass catchers on teams likely to be playing from behind is a good streaming bet at the tight end position.

Tyler Conklin, NYJ (@ BUF): Rolling with Conklin requires a similar thought process. The Bills are approaching must-win territory after a brutal Monday night loss, and should be ahead at home in this one. Conklin has 13 catches for 137 yards over the last two weeks, and is clearly a preferred target of Zach Wilson. Touchdowns may be hard to come by, but Conklin's target share is definitely worth scooping on the waiver wire if you're in need during these bye weeks.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 11 Tight End Rankings

1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs PHI)

2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ DEN)

3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs CIN)

4. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs NYJ)

5. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs CHI)

6. George Kittle, SF (vs TB)

7. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs ARI)

8. Trey McBride, ARI (@ HOU)

9. Cole Kmet, CHI (@ DET)

10. Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ CAR)

11. Luke Musgrave, GB (vs LAC)

12. Evan Engram, JAX (vs TEN)

13. David Njoku, CLE (vs PIT)

14. Michael Mayer, LV (@ MIA)

15. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (@ BUF)

Fantasy Football TE Rankings Notes

Welcome back, Travis Kelce…this game should be a shootout with one of the highest projected totals of the week, and Kelce's legs should be fresh coming off the bye…T.J. Hockenson was supposed to be slightly limited for last week, then he had one of the best games of his season instead. Not overreacting to Sunday morning reports remains one of the biggest edges in fantasy…Mark Andrews is coming off his worst game of the year, but expect Lamar Jackson to go back to where his bread is buttered this week…

Dalton Kincaid has finished in the top-8 at tight end in PPR fantasy football leagues in four consecutive weeks. Stefon Diggs is going to get the squeaky wheel treatment, but Kincaid has clearly become Josh Allen's next favorite target in Buffalo…The Bears allow the 5th most points to opposing fantasy tight ends, and Sam LaPorta has one of the best fantasy floors at the position thanks to his target share…It's hard to predict the boom/bust weeks for George Kittle, but he's been on a nice roll with three top-3 tight end weekly finishes in his last five games…

Dalton Schultz has been on fire, with five top-8 weekly finishes in his last six appearances. If Nico Collins sits again, you could argue Schultz should be a top-5 selection at tight end in Week 11…Trey McBride caught 8 passes for 131 yards in his first game with Kyler Murray, so it's wheels up for ascending tight end in what could be a fun shootout against the Texans…Make it three straight top-12 PPR tight end finishes for Cole Kmet, who has proven to be trustworthy no matter who is at QB for the Bears…Jake Ferguson has scored in three straight games, and Dak Prescott is on fire right now. Keep going back to the well…

As the depth at the fantasy tight end position has improved, Evan Engram has steadily fallen down the rankings. He's solid, but not providing the touchdown potential we so desperately need…David Njoku has quietly been pretty solid with Deshaun Watson, but the Steelers defend the position very well (5th least points allowed to fantasy tight ends)…Michael Mayer and Tyler Conklin are fantasy football dart throws, but both should be the beneficiaries of their teams playing from behind in Week 11,