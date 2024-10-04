As injuries continue to pile up, tight end has been a poor position in fantasy football this year. Trey McBride was the latest injury victim, missing Week 4 with a concussion. Now, bye weeks are here and you may need a replacement in the tight end position. Check out the Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings before making your big moves.

There was a big tight-end move on Thursday coming from the 4-0 Minnesota Vikings. TJ Hockenson had his practice window opened, meaning a return could be on the horizon. He is rehabbing an ACL injury that he suffered on Christmas Eve. While he should be a big part of the Vikings' offense when he returns, we'll leave him off the rankings until he plays.

If you missed out on the high-scoring Thursday night, check out these tight end rankings before locking in your fantasy football lineup.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 5

McBride remains in the top spot despite not playing last week. Assuming he plays in this game, expect the Cardinals' offense to run through their tight end. Kyler Murray and crew have not been stellar in his absence and that could continue if they do not have McBride. When the injury report comes out, fantasy football managers will be hoping to not see Trey McBride's name.

George Kittle remains in our second spot after a ridiculous touchdown catch in Week 4. The 49ers are mostly healthy and that includes Kittle, who looked like his usual self against the Patriots. The Cardinals' defense is much stronger than New England's but he is still one of the best tight ends in the league. A healthy Kittle is a fantasy football star that could win leagues in a down tight end year.

There is no movement in the top five, besides sliding Dallas Goedert out for bye weeks, so let's jump up to six. Travis Kelce is back in a big way for the Chiefs and fantasy managers. The future Hall of Famer finally broke through with 78 yards in Kansas City's win over the Chargers. With Rashee Rice out, expect Patrick Mahomes to find Kelce on Monday night against the Saints. Remember, Goedert ripped up this Saints defense for 170 yards in Week 3.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 5

Cole Kmet joins the list by jumping straight to number nine. Caleb Williams has struggled to find his wide receivers this season and has found Kmet a few different times. Against a poor Panthers' defense, Kmet should get open and maybe even score a touchdown in this matchup. He is a great fantasy football option for those battling bye weeks as he is claimed in 58.2% of ESPN leagues.

Tucker Kraft also joins the rankings, coming in at number 15. The Packers' offense finally took off in the second half of Week 4's loss to the Vikings and look to continue that against the Rams. Kraft was a big part of that, as he scored a touchdown and cracked 50 yards. Expect Jordan Love to target his tight end in this game and your fantasy football team can benefit from it.

Hunter Henry is hanging on at the bottom of the rankings because of the matchup this week. Mason Rudolph and the Titans put up 30 points on the Dolphins' defense on Monday night and the Patriots could do the same. With Rhamondre Stevenson's fumbling issue, Henry is the lone fantasy football option on the Pats. If they score, it will likely be Henry who hits paydirt.

Bust tight ends for Week 5

Tyler Conklin's time on the rankings has come to an end after just one week. The Jets' offense was pitiful in their Week 4 loss to the Broncos and there's no reason to expect that to change against the Vikings. Conklin was a big part of the offense against the Patriots, so when they play bad defenses, he may be worth a play. For now, stay away from the Jets' tight end in fantasy football.

We are continuing to fade both Ravens' tight ends on our fantasy football rankings. Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews combined for just one catch, from Likely, in their win over the Bills. The Ravens are committed to running the ball and will be able to do so against a poor Bengals defense. Don't expect this to be the week that things change for Likely and Andrews.

Evan Engram also remains off our list and will until the Jaguars offense figures it out. His absence is not the reason they are struggling, as Trevor Lawrence has weapons to throw to. He is missing throws, they cannot run the ball, and things are getting ugly early in Duval. Keep Engram on your bench even if he does play simply because he does not have the quarterback play needed to be a great fantasy football option.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

15. (15) Tucker Kraft, GB (@ LAR)

14. (13) Hunter Henry, NE (v MIA)

13. (14) Dawson Knox, BUF (@ HOU)

12. (12) Dalton Schultz, HOU (v BUF)

11. (11) David Njoku, CLE (@ WSH)

10. (8) Pat Friermuth, PIT (v DAL)

9. (10) Cole Kmet, CHI (v CAR)

8. (9) Zach Ertz, WSH (v CLE)

7. (7) Kyle Pitts, ATL (v TB)

6. (6) Travis Kelce, KC (v NO)

5. (4) Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ HOU)

4. (5) Brock Bowers, LV (@ DEN)

3. (2) Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ PIT)

2. (3) George Kittle, SF (v ARI)

1. (1) Trey McBride, ARI (@ SF)