The fantasy football season is winding down and Week 12 could be your biggest matchup of the week. With the playoffs around the corner, you need a great signal caller to win your league. Earlier this week we ranked the quarterbacks but now you have to make that final decision. We've got our Fantasy Football Week 12 Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em ready for you.

There are an incredible six teams on bye this week and a few are big-time fantasy football teams. The Bills and Bengals have been rolling on offense so two managers are looking for a replacement for sure. Kirk Cousins is also unavailable as the Falcons are on bye. If you have Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, or Mac Jones, you probably need a new quarterback anyway. With no new injuries, you have options despite the six quarterbacks out this week.

With all of that said, it's time to make your decisions. Here is the Fantasy Football Week 12 Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 12 fantasy football quarterback start 'em

Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ LAC)

It may seem like an obvious choice to start Lamar Jackson in fantasy football every week. But with a poor performance against the Steelers in Week 11 and a tough defense ahead in the Chargers, it's fair to think twice in Week 12. Do not overthink it though and keep Jackson in your lineup this week. The Ravens should pick up where they left off on Monday night and Jackson will be the reason why.

Drake Maye, NE (@ MIA)

If you are in a keeper league and Drake Maye is somehow still available, you should pick him up right now. It looks like the Patriots have another franchise quarterback and fantasy football managers should take note. The Dolphins' defense struggled at points against the Raiders last week so Maye could have success this week. Even with no weapons, he's been a solid option and will continue to be.

Jared Goff, DET (@ IND)

The Lions and Jared Goff were back on offense last week against the Jaguars. After a scary five-interception game against the Texans, they bounced back to put up 52 points in Week 11. While the middle of the two performances is likely where he will lie, the upside is incredibly high for Goff and this offense. Buy on Goff heading into the playoffs in fantasy football and on the field.

Start ‘Em: Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (v NE), Bo Nix, DEN (@ LV), Kyler Murray, ARI (@ SEA)

Week 12 quarterback sit 'em

Caleb Williams, CHI (v MIN)

Thomas Brown's first game as the offensive coordinator was among the best games Caleb Williams has played as a pro. Long-term, buy in on that development of the star prospect. But short term, bench Williams in fantasy football against the Vikings. Brian Flores has been cooking up veterans and stars all season and should have a field day with a rookie and a bad offensive line. The Bears are going nowhere fast so don't expect big fantasy days from their quarterback.

Anthony Richardson, IND (v DET)

Another developmental project coming off a great game, Anthony Richardson should be benched in fantasy football games. Even without Aidan Hutchinson and Alex Anzalone, the Lions' defense is way better than the Jets. The Colts have been mediocre on offense all season and there's no reason to believe that will change in Week 12.

Tommy DeVito, NYG (v TB)

It is beyond tempting to pick up Tommy DeVito for one week as a bye-week replacement. We understand the allure of slamming an Italian hero and watching the Jersey kid rip up a defense. But don't go with DeVito this week against the Buccaneers. There are better options on your waiver wire and better games to play DeVito in fantasy football. Grab your Sean Stellato Halloween costume and have fun watching DeVito without counting fantasy points.

Sit ‘Em: CJ Stroud, HOU (v TEN), Will Levis, TEN (@ HOU), Sam Darnold, MIN (@ CHI)