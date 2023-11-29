With Week 12 in the books, which kickers should you start and which should you sit for fantasy football in Week 13?

With a full Thanksgiving Week 12 behind us, teams are back on bye and our kicker options are more limited in Week 13 for fantasy football. Which matchups should you avoid, and which should you exploit in Week 13? Let's take a look at some of the best fantasy football kicker options in this week's edition of start 'em and sit 'em.

Start 'em: Week 13 kickers to start

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs SEA): If you want a high-floor kicker, you don't need to look much further than Brandon Aubrey. The Cowboys rookie has never scored less than 6 fantasy points in a single game this year, and he's made a field goal in all but one game. The combination of Dallas's red-hot offense and staunch defense puts Aubrey in a great position each week to rack up the fantasy points. With three dome games and a trip to Miami still on the schedule, Aubrey will avoid a lot of weather-related shenanigans the rest of the season as well. If you can nab him, he's a top-3 fantasy kicker the rest of the way.

Jason Sanders, MIA (@ WAS): Washington allows the most fantasy points per game to the kicker position, so Jason Sanders is an easy play this week given Miami's offensive firepower. Sanders has kicked two 50+ yard field goals in back-to-back weeks, and the next three games feature opponents that Miami should put a hurting on (WAS, TEN, NYJ) offensively. Miami was playing too well offensively early on in the year, but the Dolphins have relied more on Sanders as of late, giving him plenty of scoring opportunities.

Riley Patterson, DET (@ NO): Grabbing a dome kicker can erase a lot of headaches in the winter months, and Patterson plays all but one more of his games in a dome. Patterson has been accurate but just hasn't seen enough attempts, but the Saints are middle of the road when it comes to points allowed to kickers. The Lions defense should be trusted against the Saints struggling offense, which might lead Dan Campbell to play a little more conservatively and let Patterson put some points on the board. Patterson isn't an elite fantasy kicking option, but there's reason to believe he'll be a top-10 option this week given the expected flow of the game.

Brandon McManus, JAX (vs CIN): The Bengals allow the 8th most points to the fantasy kicker position, and McManus has had some huge weeks this year, finishing as a top-4 fantasy kicker in four games this season. The Jags should be in field goal position quite a bit with the Bengals not having Joe Burrow on the other side, and McManus has the kind of big leg that can get you major points each week. He's a high-ceiling, top-5 play this week.

Other kickers you're already starting: Harrison Butker, KC (@GB), Jake Elliott, PHI (vs SF), Jake Moody, SF (@ PHI)

Sit 'em: Week 13 kickers to sit

Anders Carlson, GB (vs KC): Carlson isn't a kicker to trust in fantasy right now, as he's missed too many easy kicks and doesn't have a single top-12 fantasy finish this season. With a game against the Chiefs, the league's stingiest defense to opposing kickers, he shouldn't be anywhere near your lineup.

Lucas Havrisik, LAR (vs CLE): The Rams have an offense that can put points on the board, but the Browns defense has shut down just about everyone so far this season. Cleveland allows the third least points to the fantasy football kicker position, making Havrisik a must-sit in Week 13.

Matt Prater, ARI (@ PIT): Prater's stock is on the rise with the return of Kyler Murray, but Pittsburgh is arguably the worst field for kickers, especially in the winter. The Steelers defense is rolling and not allowing opponents to score, so this isn't the week to fire up Prater as your fantasy kicker.

Other kickers you're already sitting: Joey Slye, WAS (vs MIA), Chad Ryland, NE (vs LAC), Eddy Pineiro, CAR (@ TB)