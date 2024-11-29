The fantasy football season is winding down and you need a win to make the playoffs. With such an important matchup coming up, every decision is important, especially at wide receiver. Earlier in the week, we ranked the fantasy wide receivers but now it's time to make the decision. We've got you covered with our Fantasy Football Week 13 Wide Receiver Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are no teams on bye in Week 13, so there are plenty of options for your fantasy football team. There were a few great performances on Thanksgiving so you may need to catch up to your opponent. And if you had one of the receivers who busted on Thursday, like CeeDee Lamb, you certainly need a great performance from someone. The biggest injury to monitor is DeVonta Smith, who missed last week's game for the Eagles.

With so many options and such importance placed on these end-of-season matchups, you could use an assist. Here is our Fantasy Football Week 13 Wide Receiver Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver start 'em

Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ ATL)

The Chargers' top receiver is Ladd McConkey and there is no debate about it. After Quentin Johnston dropped two potential touchdowns last week, Justin Herbert will undoubtedly target the rookie. The Falcons' defense has been poor lately and they are slipping at the top of the NFC South. While he has been great, less than half of ESPN fantasy football leagues have McConkey starting. Slide him into your lineup this week.

Khalil Shakir, BUF (v SF)

Lake-effect snow is expected in Orchard Park on Sunday night for the Bills-49ers matchup. For most teams, that would mean the passing game would be dramatically affected. But the Bills must throw the ball through the elements to win in December considering their home city. Don't expect Shakir's fantasy football output to decline dramatically despite the elements on Sunday night.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (@ NYJ)

In recent weeks, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has turned into a superstar wide receiver. With multiple touchdowns last week, he has become the number two receiver for the Seahawks. Now, they face a brutal Jets defense that has regressed in every game this season. Whether Smith-Njigba plays against Sauce Gardner or DJ Reed, he should have space to dominate and allow Geno Smith to cook.

Start ‘Em: DK Metcalf, SEA (@ NYJ), Nico Collins, HOU (@ JAX), Puka Nacua, LAR (@ NO)

Week 13 wide receiver sit 'em

Drake London, ATL (v LAC)

The Falcons have struggled in recent weeks and Drake London is part of the reason why. He has not scored a touchdown since Week 9 and only has one 20-point performance all season. The Chargers defense has shut down plenty of offenses better than Atlanta's this year and should have no problem with this matchup. Bench London this week for a better option.

Xavier Legette, CAR (v TB)

There is no doubt that Bryce Young and the Panthers' offense has improved dramatically. Xavier Legette has been helpful in that process as he has caught multiple touchdowns. He had a rough week against the Chiefs, however, and has another tough matchup against an aggressive Buccaneers defense. Young might struggle against the blitz-heavy attack which makes Legette a fantasy football bench option.

Tank Dell, HOU (@ JAX)

The Texans have been brutal on offense for the past month and Tank Dell has not helped get them out of it. With Nico Collins back, he will not be a top option for CJ Stroud and won't make much of a fantasy football impact. If Dell does have a good game against the Jaguars, he can be a playoff option for you. But if he does not, you can find a better option for the fantasy playoffs.

Sit ‘Em: Davante Adams, NYJ (v SEA), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, NO (v LAR), Alec Pierce, IND (@ NE)