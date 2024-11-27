It's Thanksgiving week which means the fantasy football regular season is winding down. Your wide receiver choices could be the difference between missing the playoffs and winning a championship. Make sure you make the right choices and lock down your playoff spot with our Week 13 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

After Week 12 took six teams off the board, there are no teams on bye this week. That means your entire roster should be available for this important week. The most significant injury to monitor is DeVonta Smith, who missed another game on Sunday. The Eagles did not miss him, putting up 37 points in a win, but your team likely did. He is off our list this week because of the injury.

Don't forget to set your lineup early on Thursday before the Lions game kicks off. Don't be the guy who misses the playoffs because he forgets about the Thanksgiving games. Our Week 13 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings are a great place to start.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 13

There has been a change at the top of the wide receiver rankings. Fantasy football managers have loved having Ja'Marr Chase on their team this year and Week 11 was no exception. He scored two touchdowns on seven receptions in Cincinnati's loss to the Chargers. With the bye week behind him, expect Joe Burrow and Chase to rip it up against the Steelers on Sunday. The new number-one wide receiver in fantasy is Ja'Marr Chase.

This has a lot to do with Chase's performance and a lot to do with Justin Jefferson's performance as well. Defenses have been locking him down lately and fantasy football managers have suffered because of it. He had just two catches in an overtime win over the Bears while Sam Darnold targeted TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison. If that continues, Jefferson may continue to slide on our list.

The Lions are playing their traditional Thanksgiving game with ten wins already in the bank. It's hard to believe that just five years ago they were starting David Blough at quarterback in this game. But now it's Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St Brown, one of the best combinations in the league. Continue starting St Brown in every fantasy football league as the Lions continue to light up the scoreboard.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 13

The Texans offense has been sleepy of late, losing a brutal game to the Titans in Week 12. While there are serious questions about the team, they get an easier matchup this week against the Jaguars. That means that Tank Dell should be in every fantasy football lineup this week. While his production has not ticked up like expected with Stefon Diggs out, this should be a good spot for him.

DJ Moore had an incredible game against the Vikings and could be turning a corner under Thomas Brown. Fantasy football managers have been frustrated with his inconsistency this year but it could be changing. Throw him into your lineup, enjoy the early Thanksgiving game, and hope that Caleb Williams' ascension continues.

Jordan Addison exploded onto the scene with a 30-point game against the Bears. While he is only claimed in 74% of ESPN fantasy football leagues, he was a matchup winner last week. With a matchup against a strong Cardinals defense, Darnold will have to spread the ball around and that will include Addison.

Bust wide receivers for Week 13

The Jets are back from their bye week and you may be tempted to put Davante Adams into your lineup. With his Hall-of-Fame pedigree, you probably drafted him high back in September. But the Jets are a broken offense and you should not go deeper than Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson for fantasy football options. That includes Adams, who you should bench against the Seahawks.

Brandon Allen was brutal in relief of Brock Purdy as the 49ers fell to the Packers last week. The offense was stuck in the mud and it could be rough for them if Purdy does not come back soon. That includes Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, who have had very different seasons but had similar weeks in fantasy football. If Allen is back, bench both of these players. If your secondary option plays on Thursday, just put that guy in and prevent a Sunday night disaster.

Quentin Johnston caught a case of the drops again on Monday night and you should take note of that for the fantasy football playoffs. As the games get more important for the Chargers, Justin Herbert will look to Ladd McConkey more than Johnston. His second season has been much better than his first but we haven't seen enough to lock him into the lineup.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 13 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Brian Thomas Jr, JAX (v HOU)

23. (22) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (@ NYJ)

22. (19) Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ ATL)

21. (23) Darnell Mooney, ATL (v LAC)

20. (21) Courtland Sutton, DEN (v CLE)

19. (18) Khalil Shakir, BUF (v SF)

18. (15) Jameson Williams, DET (v CHI)

17. (20) Tee Higgins, CIN (v PIT)

16. (16) Drake London, ATL (v LAC)

15. (17) Cooper Kupp, LAR (@ NO)

14. (14) DK Metcalf, SEA (@ NYJ)

13. (12) Tyreek Hill, MIA (@ GB)

12. (11) Jayden Reed, GB (v MIA)

11. (13) Malik Nabers, NYG (@ DAL)

10. (10) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (v SEA)

9. (8) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (@ MIN)

8. (9) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (v NYG)

7. (7) Puka Nacua, LAR (@ NO)

6. (6) Terry McClaurin, WSH (v TEN)

5. (4) Nico Collins, HOU (@ JAX)

4. (5) AJ Brown, PHI (@ BAL)

3. (2) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (v CHI)

2. (3) Justin Jefferson, MIN (v ARI)

1. (1) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (v PIT)