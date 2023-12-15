These are the best (and worst) fantasy football kickers for Week 15.

No position in fantasy football is as difficult to predict as kickers. Ability and accuracy are nowhere near as important as opportunity. Oftentimes, the best kickers sit on the bench the entire game as their offense either stagnates or scores touchdowns, while mediocre kickers have ample attempts as their team drives down the field but cannot punch the ball into the end zone.

Only one kicker has set themselves apart from the rest this year: Dallas Cowboys rookie Brandon Aubrey. The 28-year-old former professional soccer player is a perfect 30-30 on field goal attempts while leading the NFL in points scored and is the top-ranked fantasy kicker. Other than Aubrey and a small group of others, consistent fantasy kickers have been difficult to find.

But with fantasy football playoffs underway, a five-point difference in performance from your fantasy kicker can be the difference between a berth in the championship versus an early playoff exit. Find out which kickers to start and which players are better off left on the bench in Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Kickers.

Kickers to Start in Week 15

Bears' Cairo Santos (vs. Browns)

In terms of streaming options, Cairo Santos might be the best one out there. Santos has four straight weeks with at least 10 fantasy points, hitting 14 of 15 field goals during this stretch. The Cleveland Browns defense provides a challenge, but expect Santos to put up another strong showing on Sunday.

Rams' Lucas Havrisik (vs. Commanders)

As with Cairo Santos, Lucas Havrisik has come on strong in recent weeks. The Los Angeles Rams kicker has 23 fantasy points over the last two weeks and was a perfect 3-3 on field goal attempts in a rainy Week 14 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Expect another strong game against a weak Washington Commanders defense.

Bengals' Evan McPherson (vs. Vikings)

Consistency has been the key for Evan McPherson this season. The Cincinnati Bengals kicker has multiple made field goals in four of his last five games, with only a pair of misses from beyond 50 yards. McPherson is easily a top-10 fantasy football option in Week 15.

Kickers to Sit in Week 15

49ers' Jake Moody (vs. Cardinals)

Contrary to popular belief, high-scoring offenses often hinder a kicker's fantasy football value. Jake Moody and the San Francisco 49ers have been a perfect example of that in recent weeks. San Fran is averaging 33.7 PPG over the last three weeks, but Moody has attempted just one field goal during this stretch as the Niners continue to score touchdowns in the red zone.

The Arizona Cardinals have the NFL's 20th-ranked red zone defense, so expect Moody to be kicking extra points, not field goals, this weekend.

Bills' Tyler Bass (vs. Cowboys)

Tyler Bass has 35 fantasy points over his last three games while the Dallas Cowboys are allowing a league-low 1.3 field goals per game; which side will give in this tussle? Bass' recent hot streak comes after a run of just three made field goals in six games, so this matchup favors Dallas.

Chiefs' Harrison Butker (vs. Patriots)

A struggling Kansas City Chiefs offense faces off against a sought New England Patriots defense, yet ESPN has Harrison Butker as the seventh-ranked kicker for Week 15? Butker has just one game with multiple made field goals in his last five contests and is averaging just 5.6 fantasy points per game during this span. As with the rest of the Chiefs offense, Harrison Butker should not be trusted right now.