Los Angeles has decided to release former Packers kicker Mason Crosby from the roster as Lucas Havrisik improves at a rapid pace.

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to climb their way back up the AFC West. The Rams have a record of 6-7 and are ranked second in the division. One bright spot on the Los Angeles roster has been rookie place kicker Lucas Havrisik. His performance has contributed to LA's decision to release recently signed veteran Mason Crosby.

Can Lucas Havrisik continue to impress and remain with the Chargers long-term?

Los Angeles released Mason Crosby on Tuesday afternoon, per Ari Meirov. Crosby signed with the Chargers in early December as a filler for one of LA's open roster spots. However, the ascent of Havrisik has helped the Chargers decide to part ways with the former Packers kicker.

Lucas Havrisik has a field goal percentage of 76.9, an XP% of 92.3, and has kicked for 112 points with his longest being 56 yards. These stats might not amaze fans, but Havrisik's recent performance will.

The 24-year-old kicked three for three and accounted for nine points during LA's Week 14 37-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In addition, one of his kicks went for a game-high 51 yards. Two games prior, Havrisik was 67% and 50% on field goals, so his improvement has caught the Rams' eyes.

Havrisik has plenty of time to continue his growth. Surely, he will become a great asset for the Rams as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and the rest of the offense attempt to push forward.

Will Los Angeles make any more changes to its roster as the season enters its late stages? The Rams are preparing for a pivotal Week 15 matchup against the Washington Commanders. If LA executes well, they will get their record back to the .500 mark.