Which QBs should you start and bench in fantasy football in Week 16?

As we have almost come to expect this season, the highest fantasy football scorers at the quarterback position were rather unexpected figures. Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, and Aidan O'Connell led the way in terms of production, with Gardner Minshew and Jake Browning not far behind them. It is not until more than halfway down the list that we find Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa.

With so much unpredictability at the quarterback position, which players are worth starting for the fantasy playoffs? Find out in our Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks list.

QBs to Start in Week 16

Bengals' Jake Browning (vs. Steelers)

After a breakout game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jake Browning has proved that that contest was not a fluke. Browning is averaging 21 fantasy points per game in two contests since, with five total touchdowns in that span. This Pittsburgh Steelers defense has struggled recently, opening the door for another strong fantasy performance from the Cincinnati Bengals QB.

Bears' Justin Fields (vs. Cardinals)

Since returning from the Injured Reserve, Justin Fields has alternated strong fantasy performances with weak ones. What does Week 16 hold for him? The Cardinals have allowed 26 passing touchdowns — the third-most in the NFL. Add in a little more running room than Fields had against the Cleveland Browns last week and he is lined up to have a solid game this Sunday.

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (vs. Jaguars)

Baker Mayfield is coming off the best game of his career in which he finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. While he might not be able to match his 381 passing yards and four touchdowns this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he should still have success against a Jaguars defense that is allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

QBs to Sit in Week 16

Texans' C.J. Stroud (vs. Browns)

C.J. Stroud is still a question mark this weekend after missing Week 15 with a concussion. But even if he does play in Week 16, don't expect much production from the Houston Texans quarterback. The Cleveland Browns defense is among the best in the league in every category and has not allowed a 300-yard passer this season. Look elsewhere in Week 16.

Packers' Jordan Love (vs. Panthers)

Jordan Love had a much better game against the Buccaneers, throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns. The result was still just a modest 17-point fantasy performance. The Carolina Panthers have been stout against the pass all season, allowing just one 200-yard passer over the last eight weeks. With a matchup against the number one defense in terms of slowing down fantasy QBs, Jordan Love is better off on the bench in Week 16.

Commanders' Sam Howell (vs. New York Jets)

Sam Howell is one of those players who is a far better fantasy quarterback than he is a real-life quarterback. He came into Week 15 having scored 17+ fantasy points in nine of his last ten games, though on the field he had a 4-9 record as a starter while leading the NFL in interceptions and sacks.

Many fantasy managers excited Howell to continue to do more of the same in Week 15: play an objectively bad game that still managed to be productive through the lens of fantasy football scoring. But for one of the first times this season, Howell managed to do neither. He was 11-26 for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception before head coach Ron Rivera removed him in the fourth quarter, a move that Rivera noted was to protect his QB rather than bench him.

Howell remains the Washington starter for Week 16, but it is difficult to trust him right now, especially with a tough matchup against the New York Jets. Probably sit him in Fantasy Football.