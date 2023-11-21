Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings entering Week 12 of the 2023 regular season.

As we anticipate Week 12, even though it hasn't officially commenced, our focus is on exciting upcoming matchups. Our commitment remains steadfast in assisting you in optimizing your fantasy football lineups. With the fantasy playoffs swiftly approaching, it becomes paramount to pinpoint dependable players.

The wide receiver pool is currently at its maximum depth. All 32 teams will be in action for Week 12. This abundance opens up opportunities for discovering potential sleepers, breakouts, streamers, and players to exercise caution with before finalizing your lineup. Sure, concerns persist about injuries, affecting both receivers and their quarterbacks. Still, even fantasy football owners in 12-team leagues should encounter no difficulty in identifying high-upside WR3s and flex options for the week.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys are eagerly anticipating a matchup against a struggling Commanders defense. This should set the stage for a prolific performance from their WR1. Tyreek Hill faces a tougher challenge against the Jets. However, that's unlikely to deter him from continuing his trend of dismantling opposing secondaries.

AJ Brown stands to exploit a vulnerable Buffalo coverage unit in a potentially high-scoring game. He can potentially secure the position of the overall fantasy WR1 for the week. Amon-Ra St. Brown needs little introduction, remaining a PPR standout and poised to see ample targets against the Packers on Thanksgiving.

Even if Keenan Allen isn't at full strength, his elite volume is almost guaranteed. That's given his status as Justin Herbert's primary reliable pass-catcher. Mike Evans maintains a reliable target share. That should solidify his status as a bona fide WR1 in a favorable matchup against the Colts.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Jayden Reed, Odell Beckham Jr., Khalil Shakir, Demario Douglas, Josh Downs, Rondale Moore, and Elijah Moore all merit consideration for acquisition ahead of Week 12.

Reed's role continues to expand as the season unfolds. This makes him a revelation for Green Bay. OBJ's increased target share, coupled with Mark Andrews' likely season-ending absence, positions him as a viable flex play if his shoulder is in good condition.

Shakir, following an 81-yard score in Week 11, is backed by consistent route participation. That indicates potential increased production. As for Douglas, he commands WR1-level volume, being one of the few Patriots' pass-catchers worth starting.

Fantasy Football Busts

Placing trust in Jerry Jeudy against the Browns might not be the best idea. Guys like Christian Watson, Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Jakobi Meyers, Quentin Johnston, and Gabe Davis might have a challenging week as well.

Jeudy has taken a backseat to Courtland Sutton as Russell Wilson's primary wideout. Meanwhile, Watson has been a major fantasy letdown this season. Both are characterized by a boom-or-bust profile, with more appeal in standard leagues than in PPR formats.

Jerry Jeudy actually got the linebacker to jump on his fake pass 😂pic.twitter.com/FzJGMxXIVg — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 20, 2023

Fantasy Football Injuries

Regrettably, the Vikings decided not to activate superstar WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) off injured reserve last week. With Minnesota on bye in Week 13, a cautious approach might see them hold him out for an additional week.

Fortunately, only two fantasy-relevant WRs, Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Darius Slayton (arm), sustained injuries in Week 11 before being ruled out. It seems unlikely that either wideout will suit up in Week 12. However, we'll closely monitor their teams' injury reports as the week progresses.

Heading into Week 11, Tee Higgins (hamstring), Noah Brown (knee), Jalen Guyton (groin), Treylon Burks (concussion), and Michael Wilson (shoulder) were notable injury-related inactives. In our initial Week 12 set of rankings, none of them are listed.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings

1. AJ Brown, PHI vs. BUF (3)

2. Amon-Ra St Brown, DET vs. GB (4)

3. Stefon Diggs, BUF @ PHI (9)

4. Tyreek Hill, MIA @ NYJ (2)

5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. WAS (1)

6. Keenan Allen, LAC vs. BAL (5)

7. Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ SEA (8)

8. Chris Olave, NO @ ATL (15)

9. Mike Evans, TB @ IND (7)

10. Davante Adams, LV vs. KC (6)

11. Jaylen Waddle, MIA @ NYJ (17)

12. DeVonta Smith, PHI vs. BUF (25)

13. Christian Kirk, JAX @ HOU (22)

14. Nico Collins, HOU vs. JAX (19)

15. Garrett Wilson, NYJ vs. MIA (23)

16. Adam Thielen, CAR @ TEN (14)

17. Michael Pittman, IND vs. TB (16)

18. Deebo Samuel, SF @ SEA (26)

19. Puka Nacua, LAR @ ARI (10)

20. Ja’Marr Chase, CIN vs. PIT (11)

21. DK Metcalf, SEA vs. SF (12)

22. Calvin Ridley, JAX @ HOU (34)

23. Terry McLaurin, WAS @ DAL (33)

24. Tank Dell, HOU vs. JAX (21)

25. Rashee Rice, KC @ LV (37)

26. Zay Flowers, BAL @ LAC (43)

27. DJ Moore, CHI @ MIN (13)

28. Marquise Brown, ARI vs. LAR (29)

29. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN vs. CAR (18)

30. Courtland Sutton, DEN vs. CLE (30)

31. Rashid Shaheed, NO @ ATL (74)

32. Drake London, ATL vs. NO (38)

33. Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CIN (28)

34. Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. SF (32)

35. Chris Godwin, TB @ IND (27)

36. Amari Cooper, CLE @ DEN (20)