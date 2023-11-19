Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will be playing without any restrictions after landing on the injury list with a shoulder ailment.

Keenan Allen has been playing out of his mind as of late. With Mike Williams out for the season, the undrafted star stepped into the Los Angeles Chargers' open WR1 void perfectly. It's exactly why LA fans were worried about Allen's shoulder injury all week long, days before their game against the Green Bay Packers.

Thankfully for the Chargers, it seems that Keenan Allen will be ready for their Week 11 tilt against the Packers. Despite the questionable injury tag, Allen will be playing without any restrictions on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero. Unfortunately, LA isn't going to be completely healthy, as Jaylen Guyton won't be playing.

“#Chargers WR Keenan Allen, who's listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, is expected to play without restrictions today against the #Packers, per source. WR Jalen Guyton, who suffered a groin injury in practice Friday, will be inactive.”

Allen popped off big-time for the Chargers during their loss against the Lions. The star wide receiver went for 175 yards on 11 receptions, along with two receiving touchdowns. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough, as the Chargers' defense struggled to defend against the Lions' creative offense. It will be interesting to see how Allen fares against a Packers defense that's been a bit of a rollercoaster.

The Chargers have always been a dark horse Super Bowl contender. However, they've struggled to live up to those expectations. In a conference filled with Wild Card dangers, can LA finally break through and make a deep postseason run? They'll need Allen and his majestic route-running to get them there.