Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill loved what he saw from Jalen Ramsey on Sunday vs the Raiders.

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins improved to an impressive 7-3 mark for the 2023 NFL season with a narrow 20-13 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Although it was far from the most dominant display of the year for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' vaunted offensive attack, on Sunday, it was Miami's defense, led by star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who recently returned from injury, that was able to hold off a major scare from the Raiders.

After the game, Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill got one hundred percent real on what added dimension Ramsey brings to the Dolphins as a unit.

“He's a dawg!” said Hill, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

“He's the best corner in the league, man,” Hill added, per the AP (via CBS Sports). “The way he laid out for that last pass just goes to show how much he cares about this team. A lot of guys, they'll knock it down, they'll say, ‘Ah, I could land weird.' The way he just laid out for his team just really shows how he cares about his brothers.”

Jalen Ramsey's afternoon against the Raiders included two interceptions, including one on the play Hill referred to in which he extended out to end the Raiders' hopes of a game-tying drive and essentially seal the game for Miami.

The Dolphins now sit at 7-3 on the season, comfortably in playoff position in the AFC and still very much in contention for the conference's number one overall postseason seed as the campaign enters its home stretch.