The fantasy football regular season is winding down so our wide receiver help is only getting more important. As the playoffs approach, make sure you have your wideout room in a good place. With injuries and bye weeks changing the landscape every week, our list is here to help. Check out our Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

There are four more teams on bye this week, which eliminates a few depth options at wide receiver. Fantasy football managers have used Xavier Legette and Jalen Cocker from the Panthers in a pinch and have reaped benefits. Carolina is on bye so they are unavailable, as are their German opponents, the New York Giants. Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson are the affected parties there. Marvin Harrison Jr has turned it up recently, but the Cardinals are on bye, as are the Buccaneers.

On the injury front, Nico Collins should be back this week for the Texans. At one point, he was the top-scoring PPR receiver and has missed five games with a hamstring injury. Fantasy football managers were disappointed to see him miss Sunday's game, but reports are he should be in on Monday. AJ Brown is a go, as is Amari Cooper. Keon Coleman is out, and the jury is out on Tee Higgins.

With all of those players up in the air or out, your decisions are tough. Help yourself out with our Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 11

Despite a poor performance in Week 10, Justin Jefferson remains on top of our fantasy football wide receiver rankings. The Jaguars did a good job locking him up but the Titans are not a great defense either. Sam Darnold must use his top target to get the offense back on track. Managers are hoping it is Jefferson, who had his first performance under ten points in Week 10.

Ja'Marr Chase represents the other side of the coin, as he had over 50 PPR points on Thursday night. The Bengals' offense dominated in their Thursday night loss to the Ravens. Chase has had a great season and is close to taking over the top spot. His best two performances are against Baltimore, so he has to prove it against another team. If Chase flashes against the Chargers, he could take over the top spot.

A change has come to the top three because of a quarterback injury. We gave Ceedee Lamb a chance to shine with Cooper Rush and the only thing that shined was the sun…directly in his eyeballs. Truly, if Jerry Jones had shades on the windows, Lamb might be in the top three. Amon-Ra St Brown takes his spot after another touchdown against the Texans.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 11

Jauan Jennings will be the X receiver for the remainder of the season, per 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. In his return to the position in Week 10, he had his second-best fantasy football performance of the season. He racked up 93 yards on seven catches and is in line for a similar performance against the Seahawks. He is only claimed in 67.1% of ESPN leagues, so plenty of managers can go grab him.

The Lions' offense has some great momentum after their second-half comeback against the Texans. Even with St Brown dominating defenses, Jared Goff should target his secondary receivers too. That includes Jameson Williams, who was relatively quiet in his return from suspension. The Jaguars defense is ripe for the taking and Williams should be a part of it.

Romeo Doubs and the Packers are back from bye and should dominate against the Bears. Since Green Bay went on bye, Chicago fired their offensive coordinator and lost again. Their season is dwindling and who better to put the final nail in the coffin than the Packers? While the offense has struggled at points, Jordan Love should be healthy and Doubs will dominate.

Bust wide receivers for Week 11

On the other side of that matchup, Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen should not be in your fantasy football lineup. The Bears' offense is in flux and their secondary wide receivers are suffering from it. DJ Moore has not been great either, but his opportunity is much higher as their offense has to throw to someone. Vibes are not great around the rookie Odunze and veteran Allen so don't drag down your team.

Despite his spectacular touchdown catch on Sunday, don't lock Mike Williams into your fantasy football lineup. The former Jets receiver had just one catch in his Steelers debut but it was a headline-maker. Even against a suspect secondary in Baltimore, Williams might not be a big part of the offense. His ceiling is not high enough to lock him in.

The Dolphins' defense was spectacular in their Week 10 win over the Rams and have a favorable matchup this week against the Raiders. Jakobi Meyers should be on your bench for that reason. Whoever the quarterback is for Vegas, they will struggle against their ascending pass rush. Jalen Ramsey will likely be on Meyers and will shut him down.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Deebo Samuel, SF (v SEA)

23. (22) Jauan Jennings, SF (v SEA)

22. (19) Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ NE)

21. (23) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (@ SF)

20. (21) Darnell Mooney, ATL (@ DEN)

19. (15) Zay Flowers, BAL (@ PIT)

18. (18) DJ Moore, CHI (v GB)

17. (20) Amari Cooper, BUF (v KC)

16. (16) Khalil Shakir, BUF (v KC)

15. (17) Drake London, ATL (@ DEN)

14. (14) Puka Nacua, LAR (@ NE)

13. (12) DK Metcalf, SEA (@ SF)

12. (11) Tyreek Hill, MIA (v LV)

11. (13) DeVonta Smith, PHI (v WSH)

10. (10) Cooper Kupp, LAR (@ NE)

9. (8) Jayden Reed, GB (@ CHI)

8. (9) Terry McClaurin, WSH (@ PHI)

7. (7) AJ Brown, PHI (v WSH)

6. (6) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (v IND)

5. (4) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (v HOU)

4. (5) Nico Collins, HOU (@ DAL)

3. (2) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (v JAX)

2. (3) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (@ LAC)

1. (1) Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ TEN)