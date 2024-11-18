The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers were in a battle on Sunday Night Football, but the Chargers were the team that came out victorious. The Bengals didn't make it easy for the Chargers, even though they were down 24-6 at one point in the game. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase came alive, and they connected on two touchdowns to help get them back in the game, but in the end, it wasn't enough.

Chase has continued his dominance over the season, and after the game, Derwin James came up to Chase and gave him a great endorsement.

“Best in the world. I don't give a f*** what nobody say. Best in the world,” James said to Chase.

That's probably something that Chase didn't want to hear after a loss, but it's true that the wide receiver is playing some of the best football at his position this season.

Bengals show frustration after loss to Chargers

The Bengals once again lost a close game, and their playoff hopes may be over after this one. The offense has been able to stay afloat and keep them in games, but the defense has had its shortcomings. After their game against the Chargers, Ja'Marr Chase showed his frustration as he was asked about what happened.

“I play football on the field. I don't call plays for us. So, I can't really do nothing,” Chase said via ESPN's Ben Baby. When Chase was asked if playcalling was a finishing factor, he replied, “I don't know.”

Joe Burrow kept it real when asked about the game as well, saying “This is the most frustrating season I’ve ever had.” When he was asked to elaborate, he replied, “Pretty self-explanatory.”

Burrow has been hitting his stride over the past few weeks, but it hasn't resulted in wins. Right now, the only hope that the Bengals have is to win out, and that will be a tall task with how their season has gone. With the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens fighting for the division, if the Bengals want any chance of making the playoffs, they're going to have to fight for a Wild Card spot.

Crazier things have happened, but it's safe to say at this moment, the Bengals don't look like a playoff team. Injuries and inconsistent play have ruined their season, and it's going to take a lot to get them where they want to be.