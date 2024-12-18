The fantasy football semi-finals are here and your decisions are getting more important. We've been helping you at wide receiver all season long and we will continue to do so throughout the playoffs. Having the right wideouts is key to winning a championship so you need our list. Here are the Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

There are no byes this week or for the remainder of the season. That is huge for fantasy football managers trying to navigate through all of the injuries. George Pickens missed last week's game with a hamstring injury and is facing two games in four days coming up. Jaylen Waddle left Sunday's game but is expected to play in Week 16. And Xavier Legette is unlikely to play with a groin injury, per Panthers' head coach Dave Canales.

With all of that considered, it's time to unveil the list. Let's look at the Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 16

Ja'Marr Chase scored another touchdown against the Tennessee Titans, which means he remains our top fantasy football wide receiver. The Bengals are clinging onto playoff eligibility, but Chase can still help you win a championship. Burrow and Chase should be dicing up the Browns' defense this week. Expect another great game from Chase in the chase for the Triple Crown.

His LSU teammate remains at number two despite a grizzly drop on Monday Night Football. Justin Jefferson did score a touchdown for fantasy football managers and the Vikings early in that game. If you spent a high pick on Jefferson, it has paid off this season. Now, you are likely in the semi-final and hoping for another big game. The Seahawks struggled to stop the Packers last week and the Vikings' offense should get back on track this week.

Amon-Ra St Brown had a spectacular game in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. His 14 catches and 194 yards could not lead Detroit to victory but probably helped you advance in the playoffs. While the injuries are piling up in the Motor City, St Brown gets more and more targets. Expect the target share to grow again this week against a poor Bears defense.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 16

The Lions' injury bug has flipped to the offensive side of the ball. David Montgomery is out for the season which means Ben Johnson should be getting creative in the run game. That could include Jameson Williams, who is starting in only 30% of ESPN fantasy football leagues. If the Alabama product starts getting used in gadget plays, his fantasy production will continue to tick up.

Marvin Harrison Jr has not had an excellent rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals. Because of that, only half of the fantasy football managers are starting him in Week 16. You should slide him into your lineup because of how bad the Carolina Panthers defense is. They could not contain Cooper Rush and the Cowboys last week so Kyler Murray and the Cardinals should succeed. That could include a Harrison touchdown.

Jerry Jeudy is another receiver starting in about half of ESPN's fantasy football leagues who is playing against a bad defense. The Bengals are not in the playoff discussion because of their defense and Jeudy should take advantage of that. Whether it is Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jeudy should get his points.

Bust wide receivers for Week 16

Anthony Richardson was wildly inaccurate again last week which means you should bench Michael Pittman Jr and Josh Downs. The Colts lost to the Broncos because Jonathan Taylor dropped the ball before the goal line and Richardson could not find his receivers. While Indy is not out of contention for the playoffs, they took a significant hit by losing that game to Denver. Put both receivers on the bench this week.

Rashod Bateman had one of his best games of the season against the Giants last week. He cracked 20 fantasy football points with two touchdowns but only had three total receptions. Even with the touchdowns, Lamar Jackson did not target Bateman very often. Against the Steelers, it should be a running attack for the Ravens so do not slot Bateman into your lineup this week.

If you desperately need a wide receiver, there are plenty of better options than Wan'Dale Robinson. The Giants receiver has been solid for fantasy football managers this year but Tim Boyle might be the starting quarterback. While there are not many people starting him this week, it is worth saying as the injuries roll in later in the week. Even against a beatable Falcons defense, Robinson is not a great option.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Zay Flowers, BAL (v PIT)

23. (22) Jauan Jennings, SF (@ MIA)

22. (23) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (v MIN)

21. (19) Ladd McConkey, LAC (v DEN)

20. (21) Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ LAC)

19. (18) Davante Adams, NYJ (v LAR)

18. (20) Drake London, ATL (v NYG)

17. (15) Cooper Kupp, LAR (@ NYJ)

16. (16) Malik Nabers, NYG (@ ATL)

15. (17) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (@ CAR)

14. (14) Jayden Reed, GB (v NO)

13. (12) Tee Higgins, CIN (v CLE)

12. (11) DK Metcalf, SEA (v MIN)

11. (13) Mike Evans, TB (@ DAL)

10. (10) Tyreek Hill, MIA (v SF)

9. (8) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (v LAR)

8. (9) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (v TB)

7. (7) AJ Brown, PHI (@ WSH)

6. (6) Terry McClaurin, WSH (v PHI)

5. (4) Puka Nacua, LAR (@ NYJ)

4. (5) Nico Collins, HOU (@ KC)

3. (2) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ CHI)

2. (3) Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ SEA)

1. (1) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (v CLE)