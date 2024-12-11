The fantasy football playoffs are here! If you are in, congratulations, and if you are not, you have to avoid the toilet bowl this year. Wherever you stand, a wide receiver can be the difference between all the glory and an embarrassing punishment. We've been helping you at wide receiver all year long and you know we're not stopping in the playoffs. We've got the Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings ready to roll.

There are no byes this week and no more byes for the rest of the season. Everyone is available for your playoff run. There are injuries to discuss, of course, but not many impact the rankings. Ladd McConkey missed the first game of his career and is questionable for Week 15. Josh Downs is expected to return after the bye, George Pickens is questionable, and Romeo Doubs is questionable as well.

With all of those things considered, let's unveil the list. Here are the Week 15 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings!

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 15

Ja'Marr Chase remains at number one in our fantasy football rankings after another ridiculous game on Monday night. The Bengals may be out of the playoff picture but Chase can still win your team a championship. He is on pace to win the triple crown and is the top-scoring receiver in PPR leagues. If his great performances continue, he will undoubtedly make an impact on who wins your league.

His college teammate Justin Jefferson remains at number two after his best fantasy football performance of the season. He racked up seven catches for over 130 yards with two touchdowns. It was his first multi-score game of the season and first touchdown since Week 7. With Sam Darnold slinging it around the yard, expect the Vikings' receivers to rack up fantasy football points in the playoffs.

Multiple players are knocking down the door to take Amon-Ra St Brown's number three spot. He remains on the podium despite three straight mediocre fantasy football performances. That is partly because of the opponent, as the Bills just allowed a historic game to Puka Nacua. The Lions need St Brown to make their first Super Bowl and his ascension should start this week.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 15

Jauan Jennings scored two touchdowns last week and is still available in 20% of ESPN fantasy football leagues. The 49ers do not have many options left on their offense and on a short week, Jennings should be heavily targeted. Isaac Guerendo might not play with an injury, which would put the Niners on their fifth-string running back. Brock Purdy will be throwing a lot in that situation and Jennings should benefit.

Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had a regression game last week, putting up less than ten points, but could bounce back this week. The Bengals have struggled on defense all season long regardless of opponent. Tennessee's offense is not strong but Westbrook-Ikhine can pop a long touchdown and make you a very happy fantasy manager. There is a better chance of that happening against the Bengals than almost any other team in the league.

Adam Thielen is available in over 85% of ESPN fantasy football leagues and should be on your team now. The Panthers have taken a step forward on offense in recent weeks and Thielen has been a big reason why. After another great game against the Eagles, things are looking up for the veteran this week. The Cowboys' defense got even thinner with the loss of Demarion Overshown, meaning it will be difficult to stop Thielen.

Bust wide receivers for Week 15

Brian Thomas Jr has had a great rookie season but is in a tough spot on the Jaguars right now. Mac Jones has been miserable in relief of Trevor Lawrence, which has impacted Thomas's fantasy football numbers. He has only scored one touchdown since Week 9 and the Jets should be able to control him in this game. Don't start Thomas in the fantasy playoffs.

If George Pickens does not play, there are no Steelers wide receivers worth picking up for their Week 15 game. The Eagles have a stingy secondary and should be on the top of their game for this matchup. No receiver cracked eight fantasy football points without Pickens last week and the Eagles have a better defense than the Browns. Pat Freiermuth is a better option than Mike Williams or Van Jefferson.

Tyler Lockett has fallen out of favor with the Seahawks this season. As Jaxon Smith-Njigba grows into a superstar, Lockett has not gotten many targets in recent weeks. We can't blame you for drafting Lockett this summer but you cannot keep playing him in the playoffs. He has not had over ten points since before his bye and will not turn that around any time soon.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Jauan Jennings, SF (v LAR)

23. (22) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (v GB)

22. (19) Ladd McConkey, LAC (v TB)

21. (23) Courtland Sutton, DEN (v IND)

20. (21) Khalil Shakir, BUF (@ DET)

19. (18) Jameson Williams, DET (v BUF)

18. (20) Tee Higgins, CIN (@ TEN)

17. (15) Mike Evans, TB (@ LAC)

16. (16) Drake London, ATL (@ LV)

15. (17)Malik Nabers, NYG (v BAL)

14. (14) DK Metcalf, SEA (v GB)

13. (12) Cooper Kupp, LAR (@ SF)

12. (11) Jayden Reed, GB (@ SEA)

11. (13) Tyreek Hill, MIA (@ HOU)

10. (10) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ JAX)

9. (8) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (v NE)

8. (9) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (@ CAR)

7. (7) AJ Brown, PHI (v PIT)

6. (6) Terry McClaurin, WSH (@ NO)

5. (4) Puka Nacua, LAR (@ SF)

4. (5) Nico Collins, HOU (v MIA)

3. (2) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (v BUF)

2. (3) Justin Jefferson, MIN (v CHI)

1. (1) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (@ TEN)