For three weeks, the Seattle Seahawks (8-6) were sitting atop the NFC West, having defeated the San Francisco 49ers—winners of the last two division titles—and the Arizona Cardinals in back-to-back weeks. They followed that success with wins over the New York Jets and a second victory against the Cardinals. Then came their Week 15 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

In their six losses this season, five have been lopsided, with Seattle losing by more than one score, including the 30-13 drubbing by the Packers.

The Seahawks couldn’t get anything going offensively on Sunday, whether on the ground or through the air—a recurring theme for them at times this season. Matters only worsened when quarterback Geno Smith exited with a knee injury in the third quarter after taking a hit from Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

With the loss, coupled with the Rams' win over the 49ers, Seattle and Los Angeles flip-flopped their NFC playoff positions within hours. The Seahawks, who had previously held the No. 4 seed as division leaders, dropped all the way to the No. 8 seed, becoming the first team out of the playoff picture.

There’s still time to rebound—three games remain—to reclaim the division title and solidify a playoff berth. But for now, it might be time to hit the panic button in Seattle.

The Rams aren't going anywhere, it seems

Back in Week 10, the Rams looked lost after being convincingly beaten at home by the Miami Dolphins. Although they rebounded with a win over the New England Patriots the following week, they were humbled again in a 17-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, since then, Los Angeles has rattled off three straight victories, including a thriller against one of the AFC's best teams, the Buffalo Bills. In Week 15, the Rams picked up a far less pretty win, beating the once-powerful 49ers.

In the NFC West, no team is entirely trustworthy, but under Sean McVay, the Rams have shown time and again they can get hot late in the season—something that appears to be happening now.

Because of Seattle’s loss and the Rams’ win, the two teams swapped places in the NFC playoff picture. The Seahawks will get another shot at the Rams in the final week of the season, a matchup that could very well determine the NFC West champion. The Rams currently hold the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage, according to ESPN.

The Seahawks' remaining schedule is brutal

To reclaim the division and secure a playoff berth, the Seahawks may need to win out—and that won’t be easy. After facing one NFC North opponent in Week 15, Seattle will take on another in Week 16, this time at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings are still in the hunt for their division title and will have plenty to play for. Following that, Seattle travels to face the Chicago Bears, a team out of playoff contention but still a tough out in December—especially in Chicago’s harsh weather.

Finally, as mentioned, the Seahawks end their season with a road game against the Rams, in what could be a matchup with massive playoff implications.

How healthy is Geno Smith?

Geno Smith took a nasty hit against the Packers, forcing him out of the game in the third quarter. Fortunately for the Seahawks, Smith’s postgame status brought some encouraging news as the regular season winds down.

“We’re fortunate,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said, per the team’s official website. “A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests. Geno’s a beast, man. He was in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he’s still feeling it, but this guy is tough as nails, and hopefully we’ll see him practice throughout the week. Optimistic that he’ll be ready for the game.”

While Macdonald’s comments were encouraging, they were also vague. It appears Smith is likely to play in Week 16 against the Vikings, but given how critical the remaining games are, his health will be something to monitor closely as Seattle fights to keep its playoff hopes alive.