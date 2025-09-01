Micah Parsons seems to be all smiles since getting traded to the Green Bay Packers, but he may have one more obstacle to get through before he plays on the field. Parsons is dealing with a back injury and may need an injection to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Packers LB Micah Parsons has been dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back and he may take an epidural injection prior to Sunday’s game vs. the Lions if needed to help him play, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Before trading Parsons last week, the Cowboys prescribed him a five-day plan of an anti-Inflammatory corticosteroid, a prednisone to help him recover from back tightness,” Schefter continued. “They also had him on a physical therapy program. Parsons has been practicing this week and he is trying to play in Sunday’s opener vs. the Lions, though one source said it still is uncertain if he will.”

More on this story to come.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons in front of a pool
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) talks with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) after the game at AT&T Stadium.
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 28 to acquire Parsons in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first round picks.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Matthew Golden catches a pass at Packers training camp.
