The fantasy football season is underway, and kickers continue to make a significant impact on matchup outcomes. If you missed out on Brandon Aubrey's historic 64-yard game-tying field goal and 46-yard overtime winner against the Giants, you witnessed one of the most clutch kicking performances in recent memory. Meanwhile, if you started Chase McLaughlin from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his Week 2 struggles with a missed 38-yard field goal might have you reconsidering your kicking strategy. The fantasy football kicker rankings are here for Week 3, and the landscape has shifted dramatically since Week 1.

There are still no bye weeks until Week 5, but several key developments have emerged. Joe Burrow's season-ending toe injury has created uncertainty around Evan McPherson's fantasy value, as the Bengals' offense will now operate under Jake Browning. Additionally, rookie Tyler Loop has emerged as a legitimate fantasy option for the Ravens after his perfect 11-point performance in Week 2 against Cleveland. The injury reports continue to pile up with J.J. McCarthy likely out for Week 3 due to a high ankle sprain, while Jayden Daniels remains doubtful with a knee injury.

The Week 3 fantasy football kicker rankings are here, so let's break down the top options, sleeper picks, and potential busts before you lock in your lineup.

Top Fantasy Football Kickers for Week 3

Brandon Aubrey (DAL at CHI) remains the unquestioned king of fantasy kickers heading into Week 3. His Week 2 masterpiece against the Giants showcased why he's the premier option at the position. Aubrey became the first kicker in NFL history to make both a game-tying field goal with no time remaining in regulation and a game-winning field goal in overtime. His 64-yard bomb marked his second career field goal from that distance, giving him half of all 64-yard field goals in NFL history. The Cowboys visit Chicago in Week 3, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer has expressed complete confidence in Aubrey's range, stating he'd be comfortable attempting kicks from “70-ish” yards. With Dallas likely to move the ball effectively against a Bears defense that allowed Cairo Santos just seven fantasy points in Week 1, Aubrey projects as the safest floor and highest ceiling option available.

Tyler Loop (BAL vs. DET) has quickly established himself as a must-start option after replacing Justin Tucker. The rookie sixth-round pick delivered a flawless performance in Week 2, connecting on both field goal attempts (43 and 32 yards) and all five extra points for 11 fantasy points. Loop's accuracy has been pristine through two games, making all four field goal attempts and nine of ten extra points. The Ravens' explosive offense provides consistent scoring opportunities, and their Week 3 matchup against Detroit sets up as a potential shootout. Loop demonstrated legitimate range at Arizona, converting 83.8% of his field goal attempts over four college seasons with multiple makes beyond 50 yards. Baltimore's willingness to trust him from distance, combined with Lamar Jackson's ability to consistently move the offense into scoring position, makes Loop an elite Week 3 option.

Matt Prater (BUF at MIA) continues to prove that experience matters at the kicker position. The 41-year-old veteran has been perfect since replacing the injured Tyler Bass, going 6-for-6 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points through two games. His Week 2 performance against the Jets was particularly impressive, as he made all six attempts for 12 fantasy points. Prater's resume speaks for itself – he's been one of the most dependable kickers throughout his career and benefits from Buffalo's high-powered offense led by Josh Allen. The Bills face Miami in Week 3, a matchup that has historically produced plenty of scoring opportunities. Prater remains widely available in most leagues despite his strong start, making him an excellent pickup for managers seeking stability at the position.

Sleeper Kickers for Week 3

Will Reichard (MIN vs. CIN) presents intriguing upside despite Minnesota's offensive struggles. The second-year kicker scored the team's only points in Week 2, converting both field goal attempts for six fantasy points in a disappointing loss to Atlanta. While the Vikings' offensive inconsistency under quarterback uncertainty limits his ceiling, Reichard benefits from playing in the controlled environment of U.S. Bank Stadium for Week 3. His accuracy has been a calling card throughout his career – he was perfect through his first seven NFL games before a quadriceps injury affected his performance late in his rookie season. With the Vikings facing Cincinnati's vulnerable defense and Jake Browning potentially providing more field goal opportunities than touchdown drives, Reichard could see increased volume in what projects as a competitive divisional-style game.

Cameron Dicker (LAC at PHI) offers solid value as a consistent option flying under the radar. The Chargers' offense has shown the ability to move the ball effectively, and Dicker benefits from playing in favorable kicking conditions at home against Denver. His accuracy has been reliable throughout his career, and Justin Herbert's ability to consistently drive into field goal range provides steady opportunities. Denver's defense has been stingy, which could lead to more field goal attempts rather than touchdowns for the Chargers. Dicker represents a safe floor option with potential for multiple field goal attempts in what should be a close AFC West battle.

Cam Little (JAX vs. HOU) has been flawless through the first two weeks, making all six field goal attempts and five extra points. Despite Trevor Lawrence's inconsistent play, the Jaguars possess enough offensive talent to consistently reach field goal range. Little's perfect start to the season demonstrates his accuracy, and Jacksonville's Week 3 home matchup against Houston could provide additional opportunities if the game remains competitive. The Texans' defense has shown vulnerabilities, potentially allowing the Jaguars to sustain drives and create scoring chances. Little's combination of accuracy and opportunity makes him an excellent streaming option for managers seeking a reliable floor with upside potential.

Bust Kickers for Week 3

Chase McLaughlin (TB vs. NYJ) continues to struggle with accuracy issues that make him difficult to trust. After missing kicks in both Weeks 1 and 2, McLaughlin has connected with the upright multiple times and appears to be dealing with confidence issues. His Week 2 performance was particularly concerning, as he missed a makeable 38-yard field goal attempt against Houston. While the Buccaneers' high-powered offense theoretically provides opportunities, McLaughlin's inability to capitalize on those chances makes him a risky play. The team's red zone efficiency also limits his field goal volume, as they tend to find the end zone rather than settle for three points. Until McLaughlin demonstrates improved accuracy, fantasy managers should avoid him despite Tampa Bay's offensive firepower.

Evan McPherson (CIN at MIN) faces significant challenges with Joe Burrow sidelined for at least three months due to his toe injury. While McPherson has been perfect on all eight attempts through two games, the loss of Burrow fundamentally changes the Bengals' offensive dynamics. Jake Browning's three-interception performance in Week 2, despite the victory, suggests Cincinnati's offense may struggle to consistently reach scoring position. McPherson's fantasy floor becomes concerning with a backup quarterback who may not provide the same drive sustainability that Burrow offered. Additionally, McPherson's accuracy issues from the 2024 season, when he converted just 72.7% of his field goal attempts, raise questions about his reliability when opportunities become more limited.

Cairo Santos (CHI vs. DAL) presents a challenging matchup against Dallas's strong defense and faces volume concerns with the Bears' offensive limitations. Chicago's struggle to move the ball consistently has restricted Santos's opportunities, and facing a Cowboys defense at home could further limit his chances. The Bears' red zone inefficiency hasn't provided the field goal volume that Santos needs to be fantasy relevant. While he's been accurate when given opportunities, the lack of consistent chances makes him a risky start in Week 3. Chicago's offensive line struggles could also lead to longer field goal attempts or prevent drives from reaching field goal range entirely. Santos requires better offensive support to be a viable fantasy option, something that appears unlikely against Dallas's defense.