While running backs and wide receivers grab all the headlines, fantasy football veterans know the value of a steady kicker. In close matchups, the difference between a win and a loss often comes down to a single kick. The waiver wire remains a fertile ground for managers willing to scout beyond the obvious names. With that, Week 5 offers intriguing options that could swing playoff positioning later in the season. A handful of established veterans are holding strong, while a few new names are rising into the top-10 conversation. As such, this week’s kicker rankings are more important than ever.

Key insights

This week introduces fresh faces into the elite tier. Chad Ryland and Jake Elliott find themselves in favorable matchups that could yield double-digit fantasy football points. Meanwhile, Spencer Shrader continues his breakout campaign and has climbed near the top of the position.

On the other side of the ledger, several previously reliable names are sliding down. Tyler Loop and Harrison Butker face tough matchups that limit their upside. Meanwhile, Daniel Carlson and Evan McPherson are also riskier than usual due to inconsistent play or unfavorable game scripts.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings entering Week 5 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 5 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ NYJ)

Brandon Aubrey continues to be one of the most consistent kickers in fantasy football. In Week 4, he nailed all six of his kicks in a 40-40 tie with Green Bay. Those were five extra points and one field goal. Though none were particularly long attempts, perfection is exactly what fantasy managers want to see. Aubrey remains flawless on the season. He is a must-start in all formats. That is especially true with Dallas’ high-powered offense putting him in scoring position every week.

Matt Prater, BUF (vs. NE)

Veteran Matt Prater had a mixed showing in Week 4 against Miami. He hit all four extra points but went 1-for-2 on field goals. Sure, the seven fantasy football points weren’t spectacular. Still, Prater’s reliability remains appealing. This is especially true until Tyler Bass returns from a groin injury. With Buffalo’s explosive offense creating steady opportunities, Prater is still a viable fantasy play in Week 5 against New England.

Jake Bates, DET (@ CIN)

Few kickers have been as quietly effective as Jake Bates this season. In Week 4, he went 2-for-2 on field goals and hit all four of his extra points in Detroit’s dominant win over Cleveland. In total, he had 10 points. Bates has scored at least seven points in every game this season. With the the Lions’ offense humming, he should remain a top-10 option against the Bengals in Week 5.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. DEN)

Jake Elliott continues to thrive behind Philadelphia’s efficient offense. He hit a field goal and four extra points in Week 4 against Tampa Bay, finishing with seven points. He has had at least six fantasy points in three of four games this season. As such, Elliott has provided steady production. Against Denver, whose defense has struggled to contain scoring drives, Elliott should see ample chances to add to his totals.

Nick Folk, NYJ (vs. DAL)

Nick Folk has been nearly flawless through the first four weeks. He has hit all seven of his field-goal attempts and all seven extra points. He showcased his range on Monday night, drilling a career-long 58-yard field goal before halftime and later connecting from 50 yards. That kind of long-distance consistency makes him one of the most valuable fantasy football kickers.

Cam Little, JAC (vs. KC)

Jacksonville’s offense is firing. They have scored at least 26 points in three of four games. Cam Little has been busy as a result, too. He has gone 9-of-11 on field goals while making all nine of his extra-point attempts. A high-scoring game against Kansas City looms. That should translate into more opportunities. Little is a strong sleeper option who could finish among the top kickers of the week.

Who to fade in Week 5

Yes, plenty of strong options are available. That said, not every kicker is worth starting this week. Loop and Butker face defensive units that have been stingy in limiting field-goal opportunities. Meanwhile, Carlson and McPherson have also been trending downward due to inefficient offenses that limit scoring chances. Streaming alternatives like Folk or Elliott may provide safer, higher-upside plays.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings – 2025

20. Ryan Fitzgerald, CAR (vs. MIA)

19. Harrison Butker, KC (@ JAC)

18. Eddy Piniero, SF (@ LAR)

17. Tyler Loop, BAL (vs. HOU)

16. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ SEA)

15. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. TB)

14. Matt Prater, BUF (vs. NE)

13. Joshua Karty, LAR (vs. SF)

12. Joey Slye, TEN (@ ARI)

11. Wil Lutz, DEN (@ PHI)

10. Nick Folk, NYJ (vs. DAL)

9. Matt Gay, WAS (@ LAC)

8. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. DEN)

7. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ BAL)

6. Chad Ryland, ARI (vs. TEN)

5. Will Reichard, MIN (@ CLE)

4. Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. WAS)

3. Jake Bates, DET (@ CIN)

2. Spencer Shrader, IND (vs. LV)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ NYJ)

Bottom line

Week 5 is the start of bye-week chaos, and fantasy football managers can’t afford to overlook their kicker slot. Players like Brandon Aubrey and Jake Bates remain weekly starters. Meanwhile, steady veterans such as Prater and Folk can still give you reliable points. At the same time, sleepers like Jake Elliott and Cam Little offer upside in favorable matchups.

The key lesson? Be proactive. Don’t settle for a kicker in a bad matchup when better options are available on the waiver wire. Fantasy football is a game of small edges, and the right kicker can be the hidden difference-maker that leads you to victory.