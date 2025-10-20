On Sunday evening, the Atlanta Falcons dropped to 3-3 on the 2025 NFL season with a frustrating road loss at the hands of the banged-up San Francisco 49ers. It was a quiet day for the Atlanta offense, who got a solid game out of star running back Bijan Robinson but couldn't get much else going on that end of the field.

Meanwhile, on the other side, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had his best game of the season, showing his versatility as both a runner and a pass catcher and scoring two key touchdowns for San Francisco. As NBC's telecast never hesitated to point out, Robinson and McCaffrey worked out together frequently over the offseason, leading to natural comparisons between the two.

However, one person who doesn't see the similarities as much is Falcons linebacker Kaden Eliss.

“It's not really like Bijan. It's very different from him. Although you think about their stats so similarly, it's not like McCaffrey's really dancing out there, but he reads everything perfectly,” said Eliss, per Terrin Waack of the Falcons on X, formerly Twitter.

McCaffrey sure looked like the MVP candidate version of himself on Sunday night, constantly finding seams in the Atlanta defense both in the running and receiving game.

A tough loss for the Falcons

Article Continues Below

The Atlanta Falcons have arguably the NFL's best offensive player in Bijan Robinson, an elite wide receiver in Drake London, a solid offensive line, and a young quarterback who has shown an intriguing skillset, even if consistency is still an issue.

However, the Falcons consistently perform well below their talent level on that end of the field, drawing calls from the fanbase for the team to move on from offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Meanwhile, Atlanta's defense didn't exactly put forth its magnum opus on Sunday night, although allowing 20 points on the road should be enough to give the team a legitimate chance to win.

In any case, the Falcons will look to get back in the win column next week when they host the freefalling Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET from Atlanta.