Fresh off their first loss of the 2025 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked in and ready for the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams enter Week 5 at 3-1 and at the top of their respective divisions. Furthermore, the throwback uniforms that each team will wear in homage to their 1976 debut seasons. However, the Buccaneers are dealing with quite a few injuries. According to team beat reporter Rick Stroud via X, formerly Twitter, sophomore running back Bucky Irving missed practice for the second straight day.

“No Bucky Irving, Jamel Dean, Mike Evans, Christian Izien, or Benjamin Morrison, but many returned,” reported Stroud after Thursday's session.

Irving's sprained foot and shoulder injury held him out once again on Thursday. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the sophomore sensation miss Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks. Despite how important this matchup could be for the Buccaneers, the coaching staff will undoubtedly have their minds on how Irving can help them later in the year. Defensive backs Jamel Dean, Benjamin Morrison, and Christian Izien missed their second straight practice as well. Wide receiver Mike Evans did the same, still nursing a hamstring injury sustained in Week 3. 11 other Bucs were listed on Thursday's injury report. How will Tampa Bay overcome these losses on Sunday?

Buccaneers look to get back on track with a win over Seahawks on Sunday

In the likely event that Irving does not play Sunday, the Buccaneers still have options at running back. Veteran Rachaad White is more than capable of being the lead back. Sean Tucker is a solid third option and has stepped up in the past. Meanwhile, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield was back at practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session. Wide receivers Chris Godwin Jr. and Sterling Shepard were full go as well.

Missing Irving and Evans for the Seahawks matchup is not ideal. With Mayfield nursing a couple of knocks of his own, offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard will undoubtedly adjust accordingly. All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was limited in Wednesday's practice, but he shed that designation on Thursday. With an opportunity to improve to 4-1 Sunday, the Buccaneers will try to have as many hands on deck as possible for their trip to the Pacific Northwest.