Week 2 of the fantasy football season is often when panic or overconfidence sets in. Some managers are already questioning their draft choices after one bad game. Others, meanwhile, are prematurely planning a victory parade after a strong opening week. The truth lies somewhere in between. Week 2 is about adjusting expectations and making smart lineup calls based on matchups, not just emotions. Quarterback decisions remain especially tricky. Should you trust the steady veteran despite a tough defense, or roll with the younger passer who flashed potential in Week 1? Let’s break down which signal-callers you should start and which ones belong on the bench as the second week of the 2025 season unfolds.

Start ’Em

Justin Fields, NYJ (vs. BUF)

Justin Fields impressed in his Jets debut. He threw for 218 yards, rushing for 42 more, and accounted for three total touchdowns in a loss to the Steelers. Even if his passing efficiency dips in Week 2, his rushing ability provides a strong fantasy football floor that should keep him inside the top-10 quarterback conversation. He’s not Lamar Jackson, but Fields has the mobility to exploit the Bills’ vulnerable run defense and deliver another strong outing.

Drake Maye, NE (@ MIA)

The Dolphins defense was just carved up by Daniel Jones, who finished Week 1 as the third-highest-scoring fantasy football quarterback. That bodes well for Drake Maye. He is fresh off a solid showing against the Raiders in which he completed 30 of 46 passes for 287 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Maye offers even more upside this week, particularly if he gets more involved as a rusher. He had just four carries for 11 yards in the opener. However, he has the athleticism to do far more damage with his legs. Against a Dolphins defense that just made Jones look like a fantasy star, Maye has sneaky QB1 potential.

Baker Mayfield, TB (@ HOU)

Baker Mayfield completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ Week 1 win over the Falcons. He also led the team in rushing with 39 yards on five carries. He spread the ball to eight different receivers and connected twice with rookie Emeka Egbuka. That included a clutch game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Riding that momentum, Mayfield and the Buccaneers will look to keep rolling when they face the Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

Other starts: Jayden Daniels, WAS (@ GB); Daniel Jones, IND (vs. DEN)

Sit ’Em

Jared Goff, DET (vs. CHI)

Without Ben Johnson calling plays, Jared Goff looked out of rhythm in Week 1, finishing with the lowest average depth of target (4.29) among all quarterbacks. He also leaned heavily on checkdowns during a 27-13 loss to Green Bay. Unless he shows more willingness to push the ball downfield, his fantasy football ceiling will remain capped, making him a risky start.

Aaron Rodgers, PIT (vs. SEA)

Rodgers was sacked four times by a Jets defense that ranked just 25th in pressure rate. That does not bode well heading into a matchup with Seattle. The Seahawks generated pressure on 60 percent of snaps in Week 1. At 41 years old and behind an offensive line still finding its footing, Rodgers is likely to struggle creating big plays against one of the league’s most aggressive pass-rush units.

Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NE)

Tua Tagovailoa endured a disastrous season opener. He completed just 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions, and a lost fumble. He also added only seven rushing yards in the Dolphins’ 33-8 loss to the Colts. Turnovers plagued him throughout the game. These stalled drives and eliminated any fantasy football value. For now, he’s best left on the waiver wire, though he’ll look to rebound in Week 2 against a tough New England Patriots defense.

Other sits: Russell Wilson, NYG (@ DAL); Cam Ward, TEN (vs. LAR)

Final Thoughts

Week 2 is about striking the right balance between patience and pragmatism. Justin Fields, Drake Maye, and Baker Mayfield all have favorable matchups or volume potential that make them strong plays this week. On the other hand, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers, and even Tagovailoa in certain formats carry risk profiles that could sink your lineup if you’re not careful. The lesson here: don’t cling too tightly to name value, and don’t panic after one game. Make smart choices, trust your research, and set yourself up for success as the season unfolds.