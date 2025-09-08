On Sunday, the New York Jets lost their season opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-32. However, they got a solid performance from their starting QB, Justin Fields.

A game that pitted him against former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

He completed 16 out of 22 pass completion attempts and threw a touchdown pass for a total of 218 passing yards. Additionally, Fields managed to surpass his career bests in specific categories, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

On Sunday, Fields had his best passing grade of his career at 90.4. Also, he had the best EPA per attempt with 0.68.

Furthermore, Fields had an adjusted completion percentage of 88.9%, making it the third highest of his career.

In March, Fields signed a $40 million contract with the Jets during free agency. A deal that ultimately replaced Rodgers.

Fields has been on the go for the last few years in the league.

In 2021, Fields was drafted by the Chicago Bears as the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State. He went on to play in Chicago until 2024, when he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Over the course of his career, Fields has so far accumulated 7,998 passing yards. Also, he has 46 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 50 career games.

Article Continues Below

Furthermore, Fields has garnered 7,780 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns.

The Jets' intentions with Justin Fields

Fields possess the ability to run with the ball with frequency. A crucial season as to why he was brought to the Jets, whom are looking to exhaust the opposing defense in that matter.

Also, coupled with the running trifecta of Isaiah Davis, Braelon Allen, and Breece Hall, gives the Jets greater leverage in executing the running in their ground-and-pound approach.

Plus, the drafting of OT Armand Membou helps strengthen the offensive line, thus giving Fields the system in place to do what he does best.

In all, Fields has two years on his contract to prove that he has staying power, something he wasn't able to do in Chicago or Pittsburgh.