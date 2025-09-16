The Los Angeles Chargers are rolling after a 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, improving to 2-0 in Jim Harbaugh's debut season. Despite missing several key defensive starters, Los Angeles looked sharp, with Harbaugh pointing to defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the architect of the victory.

Minter, who followed Harbaugh from Michigan, earned high praise for orchestrating what his head coach called a ”masterpiece,” holding the Raiders without a single touchdown.

Cameron Dicker made history in the process. The Chargers kicker is now officially the most accurate in NFL history, according to NFL+, posted on X, formerly Twitter. Dicker's consistency has given Los Angeles a reliable weapon on special teams, and his performance against Las Vegas only cemented his reputation as one of the best in the league.

Cameron Dicker is now the most accurate kicker in NFL history 🔥@chargers | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/XL8mHJ1xcE — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) September 16, 2025

The Chargers' defense deserves equal credit. Playing without Denzel Perryman and Junior Colson, and losing Khalil Mack early, they still limited the Raiders to just 218 total yards.

Linebacker Daiyan Henley even played through illness, underlining the gritty mentality Harbaugh is building in this team. Through two weeks, Minter's unit ranks among the league’s stingiest in both yards and points allowed, a testament to his rapid impact.

The offensive side of the ball also continues to trend upward. Justin Herbert has been nearly flawless to start the season, completing over 70% of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

His poise has Harbaugh raving, and with Greg Roman tailoring the offense more heavily around Herbert's arm, the Chargers look dangerous.

History was also made beyond Dicker's milestone. With back-to-back comeback wins over divisional rivals Kansas City and Las Vegas, Los Angeles joins rare company in NFL history for starting 2-0 on the road under such conditions. The foundation is being laid for a team that wants more than just playoff appearances: it wants a title run.