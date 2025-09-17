The Fantasy Football season is off to a roaring start, with some excellent performances and complete duds from passers so far. Week 2 featured a lot of touchdowns and a lot of quarterback injuries to monitor for Week 3 fantasy managers. Which quarterbacks should you start and sit in fantasy, especially with Joe Burrow and JJ McCarthy out?

There are no bye weeks to monitor for Week 3, but plenty of injuries. Burrow is out for three months with turf toe, putting Jake Browning in the spotlight for the 2-0 Cincinnati Bengals. McCarthy hurt his ankle during the Sunday Night Football debacle, which will put Carson Wentz under center. Jayden Daniels is day-to-day with a knee sprain, with Marcus Mariota as his backup.

If you have any of these quarterbacks on your fantasy football team, here is the Week 3 start 'em sit 'em.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em

Mac Jones, San Francisco (v ARI)

In Kyle Shanahan's career with the San Francisco 49ers, he has had tremendous success with backup quarterbacks. Brock Purdy would not be the starter if that were not the case. That continued on Sunday with a stellar performance from Mac Jones. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals' defense struggled in the second half against the Carolina Panthers and suffered a few injuries. Jones is a solid starting option in fantasy football if you are looking for a quarterback.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis (@ TEN)

Another Jones who flamed out in his first stop, Daniel Jones, has been unbelievable with the Indianapolis Colts in two starts. While there is a 2024 Saints tinge to this run, don't expect it to stop in Week 3. Jones faces a Tennessee Titans defense that has struggled through the first two weeks. The Colts may be turning into a pumpkin before December, but Indiana Jones should be in your fantasy football lineup this week.

Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta (v CAR)

The Atlanta Falcons won on Sunday night largely because of their running game. Bijan Robinson should go off again against the Panthers, but this should be a game where Penix opens up the passing game. Drake London and Kyle Pitts' fantasy managers are likely frustrated, which should end this week against Carolina.

Start ‘Em: Drake Maye, NE (v PIT), Jordan Love, GB (@ CLE), Justin Herbert, LAC (@ DEN)

Week 2 Quarterback Sit ‘Em

Cam Ward, Tennessee (v IND)

There are reasons for Titans fans to be excited about the future with Cam Ward. But fantasy football managers should shy away until he proves he can put up big numbers. His incredible across-the-body throw did not count for more points than any other touchdowns. With just 14 combined fantasy points in two games, steer away of Ward this week.

Carson Wentz, Minnesota (v CIN)

It may be tempting to snag the quarterback playing against the Bengals' defense, but Carson Wentz should remain on waivers in fantasy football. His performance with the Kansas City Chiefs last year in Week 18 was not inspiring, and the Vikings also lost running back Aaron Jones to injury. This could be tough sledding for the former second-overall pick in his Minnesota debut.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami (@ BUF)

The Miami Dolphins are 0-2 after two dreadful performances against the Colts and the New England Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa has been awful for fantasy football managers and the real-life club alike. His 23 points against the Pats were serviceable, but with a short week and a trip to Buffalo on deck, it won't get any better. The Dolphins have not had success in Orchard Park in Tagovailoa's career, and that won't start now.

Sit ‘Em: Bryce Young, CAR (@ ATL), Russell Wilson, NYG (v KC), Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v HOU)