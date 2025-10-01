As Week 5 approaches with the first wave of bye weeks beginning, fantasy football managers face difficult decisions at the quarterback position. With several key injuries and matchups creating opportunities, this week offers some intriguing options beyond the obvious starts and sits. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of quarterbacks to target and avoid in Week 5.

Start 'em Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football Week 5

Justin Fields, NYJ (vs. DAL)

The Jets quarterback is primed for a breakout performance against a historically bad Cowboys defense. Dallas has surrendered the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing an astronomical 1,237 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through four games. Fields demonstrated his ceiling in his two complete games, averaging 28.3 fantasy points per game when playing from start to finish. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 226 yards and rushed for 81 yards with two total touchdowns against Miami in Week 4. Even better, every quarterback who has faced Dallas this season has delivered fantasy production, with the Cowboys defense ranking dead last in points allowed to opposing signal-callers.

C.J. Stroud, HOU (at BAL)

Despite Houston's early struggles, Stroud enters Week 5 with momentum after his best fantasy performance of the year in a 26-0 victory over Tennessee. The Texans quarterback is finally finding his rhythm in Nick Caley's new offensive system, completing 22 of 28 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns last week. The matchup couldn't be better, as Baltimore's defense has been decimated by injuries. The Ravens will likely be without Nnamdi Madubuike for the season, while Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss multiple weeks with a calf injury. Additionally, linebacker Roquan Smith is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that could sideline him for several weeks. With Lamar Jackson's own hamstring injury creating uncertainty for Baltimore's offense, this sets up as a get-right game for Stroud.

Daniel Jones, IND (vs. LV)

The former Giants quarterback has quietly been a fantasy gem since joining Indianapolis, currently sitting as the QB8 in fantasy points through four weeks. Jones has accumulated four passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns while posting career highs in passer rating, yards per game, and completion percentage. The Raiders defense has been a fantasy goldmine for opposing quarterbacks, ranking among the bottom 10 in pass defense and allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to the position this season. All four quarterbacks who have faced Las Vegas this season have thrown for at least 200 yards and a touchdown, while the Raiders have also surrendered significant rushing production to opposing signal-callers.

Sit 'em Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football Week 5

Drake Maye, NE (at BUF)

While Maye has been impressive in recent weeks, completing 75% of his passes with multiple touchdowns in three straight games, this road matchup in Buffalo presents significant challenges. The Bills defense ranks seventh in pass rush win rate and has been effective at home. More concerning is New England's offensive line, which ranks 31st in pass block win rate and has already allowed Maye to be sacked 13 times this season. The Patriots are road underdogs by 8.5 points with a team total of just 21 points according to oddsmakers. Buffalo's defense has held three consecutive opponents to 21 points or fewer, and while Maye has shown promise, this environment favors a lower-scoring affair for the Patriots offense.

Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. SF – TNF)

Thursday night games often produce underwhelming fantasy performances, and Stafford faces additional challenges in this NFC West showdown. The 49ers defense has been stingy against quarterbacks, allowing just 172.5 passing yards, 1.3 touchdowns, and 13.2 fantasy points per game through the first month. While San Francisco has faced some lesser quarterbacks, they've shown the ability to limit aerial attacks. Stafford's history against the 49ers is mixed, and the short week preparation combined with a divisional opponent that knows his tendencies creates concern. The veteran quarterback has been solid recently but may struggle to reach his ceiling in this spot.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (at Philadelphia Eagles)

The rookie quarterback showed promise in Monday night's performance against Cincinnati's defense, but faces a much tougher test against Philadelphia's defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Eagles defense ranks 17th in pass defense, allowing 207.3 yards per game, but their ability to generate pressure and create turnovers poses problems for young quarterbacks. Nix has been inconsistent through four weeks, with his completion percentage varying wildly from game to game. The matchup against Fangio's scheme represents a significant step up in competition, and road rookie quarterbacks often struggle in hostile environments against experienced defensive coordinators.

Sleeper Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football Week 5

Sam Darnold, SEA (vs. TB)

The veteran quarterback has been a pleasant surprise as a streaming option, with reasonable ownership levels making him available in many leagues. Tampa Bay's defense has shown vulnerabilities through the air, and Darnold has demonstrated the ability to put up solid fantasy numbers when given favorable matchups. Seattle's home field advantage could provide the boost needed for a sneaky good performance from the former Jets quarterback.

Jaxson Dart, NYG (at NO)

The rookie made an immediate impact in his first NFL start, leading the Giants to their first victory of the season over the previously undefeated Chargers. While his 14.0 projected fantasy points seem modest, the Saints defense has been more generous to opposing quarterbacks than expected, ranking in the top 10 for fantasy points allowed to the position. Dart showed poise in his debut and could capitalize on New Orleans' defensive vulnerabilities in what might be a higher-scoring affair than anticipated.

Jake Browning, CIN (vs. DET)

With this game projected to have one of the highest totals of the week, Browning represents an intriguing deep sleeper option. The Lions defense has been susceptible to big passing plays, and this matchup has shootout potential written all over it. While Browning isn't a recommended start in most formats, desperate managers in deep leagues or those looking for a contrarian play in daily fantasy could find value here, especially if this game produces the fireworks many expect.

Week 5 presents unique opportunities at the quarterback position, with several favorable matchups creating potential for unexpected production. The key is identifying quarterbacks facing vulnerable defenses while avoiding those in challenging road spots or against improved defensive units. With bye weeks beginning and injuries mounting, these streaming options could prove crucial for fantasy success.