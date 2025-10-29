As the fantasy football season enters its stretch run, the margin for error shrinks. This is especially true when it comes to wide receiver decisions. Injuries, bye weeks, and inconsistent quarterback play have left fantasy managers scrambling to find stability at one of the most volatile positions in the game. Week 9 doesn’t make things any easier. Several elite receivers face tough defensive matchups while a few under-the-radar names are set to shine.

Choosing who to start and who to sit this week could be the difference between staying in playoff contention or falling behind. Note that DeVonta Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and Jerry Jeudy won't be available as their teams are on bye.

Let’s break down which wide receivers deserve a starting spot in your lineup, and which ones you’re better off avoiding in Week 9.

Start ’Em

DJ Moore, CHI (@ CIN)

DJ Moore’s chemistry with Chicago’s passing attack is beginning to take shape again. In the Bears’ Week 8 loss to the Ravens, Moore hauled in four of seven targets for 73 yards. It was a reminder of how dangerous Moore can be when given the opportunity to stretch the field.

Now he has a favorable matchup against a Bengals defense that has allowed one of the league’s highest yards-per-reception rates. As such, Moore should have a strong outing. Expect Chicago to exploit Cincinnati’s secondary with intermediate and deep routes. That will make Moore a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside this week.

Keenan Allen, LAC (@ TEN)

Keenan Allen’s Week 8 performance saw four catches for 44 yards. It wasn’t what fantasy football managers hoped for. Still, his role remains as secure as ever. The veteran continues to see a steady diet of targets in the Chargers’ offense. His route-running mastery still makes him a favorite of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s defense has been gashed by wide receivers this season. They have allowed multiple 20+ yard plays almost every week. Expect Allen to bounce back in a big way as Herbert looks to reestablish rhythm through his most trusted pass-catcher. Consider Allen a reliable WR2 with strong PPR value against the Titans.

Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. DET)

Jordan Addison continues to be one of Minnesota’s most consistent offensive weapons. Despite the Vikings’ offensive struggles in Week 8, Addison still managed to find the end zone. he caught three of four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown. That marks his second score in four games. It's a promising sign as he continues to earn red-zone trust.

Now, the Vikings will face Detroit’s secondary, which has allowed big plays in bunches. With that, Addison is poised for another productive day. Quarterback JJ McCarthy (ankle) is expected to return. His deep-ball accuracy complements Addison’s skill set perfectly. Pencil him in as a mid-range WR2 with a safe floor and scoring upside.

Xavier Worthy, KC (vs. BUF)

It’s been an uneven season for Xavier Worthy. However, Week 9 could be the spark fantasy football managers have been waiting for. Worthy caught five of seven targets for 53 yards in Kansas City’s 28-7 win over Washington. He flashed his big-play ability once again.

Buffalo’s defense has struggled to contain speed receivers this year. Worthy’s explosiveness gives him a chance to break one at any time. Even with Rashee Rice back in the mix, Worthy’s role as the Chiefs’ field stretcher gives him flex appeal in deeper leagues. He’s a volatile WR3 with boom potential against a banged-up Bills secondary.

Other Starts: Stefon Diggs, NE (vs. ATL); Chris Olave, NO (@ LAR)

Sit ’Em

Article Continues Below

Jameson Williams, DET (vs. MIN)

Jameson Williams remains one of fantasy football’s biggest frustrations. After flashing potential in Week 6, he followed it up with a brutal showing. He had zero catches on two targets in the Lions’ win over the Buccaneers. With Detroit’s offense humming and plenty of safer options available, there’s no reason for Jared Goff to force the ball his way.

Minnesota’s defense has tightened up against deep threats in recent weeks. This further caps Williams’ already limited opportunities. Until his target share stabilizes, he’s best left on the bench.

Josh Downs, IND (@ PIT)

Josh Downs found the end zone last week. However, don’t be fooled by the box score. He ranked fourth on the team in targets and remains a situational player in a run-first offense. Yes, he can make splash plays. That said, his limited volume makes him a risky start outside of desperate situations.

The Steelers have been stingy against slot receivers, which only adds to the concern. With Michael Pittman Jr and Alec Pierce commanding most of the passing work, Downs is unlikely to deliver consistent fantasy football value this week. Keep him on your bench until his role expands.

Romeo Doubs, GB (vs. CAR)

Romeo Doubs’ fantasy football stock has taken a hit since Christian Watson’s return to the lineup. Sure, Doubs led all Packers wideouts with six targets in Week 8. However, his efficiency remains inconsistent. The renewed competition for touches makes him difficult to trust as anything more than a WR3/flex play.

Carolina’s secondary has quietly held opposing wide receivers in check. That is particularly true in preventing deep completions. With Matthew Golden also splitting snaps, Doubs’ ceiling is capped. Look elsewhere for more reliable production in Week 9.

Other Sits: Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (vs. SF); Khalil Shakir, BUF (vs. KC)

Play the matchups, not the names

The wide receiver landscape in Week 9 is full of landmines but also opportunities. DJ Moore and Jordan Addison headline a group of dependable starters with strong matchups. Meanwhile, veterans like Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs are poised to deliver bounce-back performances. On the flip side, inconsistent producers like Jameson Williams and Josh Downs are better left sidelined until their workloads stabilize.

In fantasy football, name value often tempts managers to ignore trends. This week, though, is all about matchups, opportunity, and trust. Make your calls wisely, and you might just find your team surging when it matters most.