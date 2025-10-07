With Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season approaching, fantasy football managers are navigating one of the most unpredictable positions in the game, which is wide receiver. Every week, a mix of emerging talents and established stars has reshaped the landscape. Players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Drake London, Rome Odunze, and Ja’Marr Chase headline this week’s rankings. They offer both reliability and explosive upside.

Key insights

Five weeks into the season, trends are beginning to stabilize. Wide receivers remain volatile from week to week. Patterns of usage, target share, and quarterback chemistry are starting to define the hierarchy, though. Week 5 reinforced that youth continues to lead the way. Emeka Egbuka topped all receivers with 31.3 fantasy points, followed closely by Ja’Marr Chase (29), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (27.2), and Puka Nacua (24.5). Veterans Stefon Diggs (24.6) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (23.6) also reminded fantasy football managers they’re not ready to surrender the spotlight.

However, Week 6 brings new challenges. With the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings on bye, fantasy lineups will miss heavyweights like Justin Jefferson and Nico Collins. That absence creates opportunities for others to step up. It will also forces managers to make tough choices among mid-tier options. Whether you’re chasing volume, big-play potential, or red-zone targets, knowing who to trust this week can make all the difference.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings entering Week 6 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 6 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ KC)

Few players have been as consistently dominant as Amon-Ra St. Brown. In Week 5, he caught eight of nine targets for 100 yards in Detroit’s 37–24 win over Cincinnati. He’s now topped 70 yards in four straight games and scored six touchdowns over that stretch. St. Brown remains Jared Goff’s top target and a focal point of one of the league’s most balanced offenses. Facing a struggling Kansas City defense, St. Brown is once again locked in as a top-three option this week.

Drake London, ATL (vs. BUF)

Drake London finally had the breakout performance fantasy football managers were waiting for. Against Washington, he recorded 110 yards and his first touchdown of the year. London also doubled his previous season high for receiving yards. With Darnell Mooney sidelined due to a hamstring injury, London became the clear focal point in the Falcons’ passing attack. His combination of size and route precision makes him a matchup nightmare. Buffalo’s secondary has also allowed multiple 100-yard games this year. Expect London to maintain WR1 production moving forward.

Rome Odunze, CHI (@ WAS)

Rome Odunze’s consistency has made him one of the league’s most dependable receivers. He extended his scoring streak to four straight games in Week 5. That brought his season touchdown total to five. Chicago’s passing game just runs through Odunze. He is proving to be nearly matchup-proof with his ability to win deep and over the middle. Washington’s secondary also ranks near the bottom of the league in yards allowed to wideouts. That makes Odunze an automatic start and a potential top-five fantasy football play this week.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Ja’Marr Chase remains one of the most explosive wide receivers in football. Week 5 was a timely reminder. Despite missing star quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase torched Detroit’s secondary with eight catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Yes, Cincinnati’s quarterback situation continues to evolve with Burrow sidelined. That said, Chase has shown he can still dominate with volume alone. His 10 targets last week indicate that his connection with backup Jake Browning is strong enough to keep him in WR1 territory. A Week 6 showdown with Green Bay’s defense should provide more scoring chances.

Jakobi Meyers, LV (vs. TEN)

It’s been a quiet few weeks for Jakobi Meyers. He caught four of six targets for 32 yards in Las Vegas’ 40–6 loss to Indianapolis. However, the volume remains encouraging. Meyers is still commanding a steady share of targets from Geno Smith and remains one of the more reliable possession receivers in PPR formats. Against Tennessee’s beatable secondary, Meyers offers a strong bounce-back opportunity and sneaky WR3 upside.

Ryan Flournoy, DAL (@ CAR)

Article Continues Below

Ryan Flournoy made the most of his opportunity with CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin sidelined. In Dallas’ win over the Jets, he led the team with six receptions for 114 yards on nine targets. That was a dramatic jump from his previous production. Until Lamb and Turpin return, Flournoy appears locked in as Dak Prescott’s go-to option downfield. Note that Carolina’s defense has struggled to contain perimeter receivers all season. That makes Flournoy a high-upside streaming option for Week 6.

Injury Report

On a bye:

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Adam Thielen, Jalen Nailor, Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel.

Injuries:

Darius Slayton (hamstring), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Jauan Jennings (ankle), Darnell Mooney (hamstring), Calvin Austin III (shoulder), CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Mike Evans (hamstring), Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), KaVontae Turpin (foot), Cedric Tillman (hamstring), Jayden Reed (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jalen Coker (quadriceps), Alec Pierce (concussion), Christian Watson (knee), and Jalen McMillan (neck).

These injuries, combined with multiple key receivers on bye, make Week 6 one of the toughest lineup challenges of the season.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings – 2025

30. Jameson Williams, DET (@ KC)

29. Chris Godwin Jr., TB (vs. SF)

28. DK Metcalf, PIT (vs. CLE)

27. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC (vs. SEA)

26. DeVonta Smith, PHI (@ NYG)

25. Stefon Diggs, NE (@ NO)

24. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. LAR)

23. Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ MIA)

22. A.J. Brown, PHI (@ NYG)

21. Keenan Allen, LAC (@ MIA)

20. Jakobi Meyers, LV (vs. TEN)

19. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. LAC)

18. Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ NYJ)

17. Chris Olave, NO (vs. NE)

16. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (@ IND)

15. Xavier Worthy, KC (vs. DET)

14. Quentin Johnston, LAC (@ MIA)

13. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. ARI)

12. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. GB)

11. Deebo Samuel Sr., WAS (vs. CHI)

10. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (vs. DAL)

9. George Pickens, DAL (@ CAR)

8. Davante Adams, LAR (@ BAL)

7. Emeka Egbuka, TB (vs. SF)

6. Rome Odunze, CHI (@ WAS)

5. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. DEN)

4. Drake London, ATL (vs. BUF)

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (@ JAC)

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ KC)

1. Puka Nacua, LAR (@ BAL)

Bottom line

By Week 6, the wide receiver landscape is as unpredictable as ever. Elite options like St. Brown, London, and Odunze offer week-winning upside. Of course, the key for fantasy managers is finding dependable depth. Players like Meyers and Flournoy could serve as lifelines in a tough week. Meanwhile, Chase continues to defy circumstances with pure talent and opportunity.

As the season grinds on, flexibility remains king. Keep a close eye on injury reports, watch target trends, and trust consistency over flash. The wide receiver position may be volatile—but those who navigate it wisely often end up on top when the fantasy playoffs arrive.