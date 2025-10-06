Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase wound up chasing more than throws on Sunday.

Ari Meirov, the NFL reporter, posted a stat on X (formerly Twitter) that summed up Cincinnati’s ugly afternoon: Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was tied for the team lead in tackles with three, and all three came while bringing down teammates’ turnovers after Jake Browning interceptions.

Detroit rolled to a 37-24 win at Paycor Stadium, a result that looked particularly harsh because Browning’s day veered between brilliant and brutal. The backup quarterback threw three interceptions in the first half but rallied in the fourth with three touchdown passes, two of them to Chase, as Cincinnati tried to mount a comeback. Detroit still outscored the Bengals comfortably for most of the game.

That sequence produced the oddity: all three of Browning’s picks were on balls intended for Chase, and he was the man who had to track his own targets down to limit the damage. At one point, he stood tied for the team lead in solo tackles, a stat you’d expect to see from a linebacker, not a premier receiver. The outcry online followed immediately.

Chase still delivered, finishing with six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns, but the numbers masked a bigger problem: Cincinnati compounded giveaways with stagnant offense early and too little consistency without Joe Burrow. Those issues left the defense on the field and forced Chase into plays he shouldn’t have to make.

Analysts flagged the performance as alarming. They even broke down his slow start and wondered whether lingering issues or schematic changes had blunted his usual explosiveness.

Remember, Ja’Marr Chase remains one of the NFL’s premier playmakers; his career resume includes multiple 1,000-yard seasons and a long list of game-changing big plays.

This isn’t about mocking Chase. It’s a snapshot of a team that loses the turnover battle, watches its offense sputter, and hands its playmaker an awkward, unwanted role, cleaning up mistakes. Without Burrow holding the offense together, the Bengals look as lost as ever. Fans will hope answers come quickly and that their team goes back to winning ways.