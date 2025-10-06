The Minnesota Vikings escaped London with a win on Sunday. Minnesota defeated Cleveland 21-17 thanks to a game-winning touchdown reception by Jordan Addison. The Vikings leaned on their passing game, led by Justin Jefferson, to get past the Browns and keep their winning streak alive.

One reporter asked Jefferson about playing with multiple quarterbacks throughout his career. The reporter noted that Jefferson has caught passes from eight different quarterbacks, most recently backup Carson Wentz.

“It's tough,” Jefferson said on Monday, via the Vikings' social media. “It's very hard, especially like you said if there's a quarterback who [was] not meant to play that game. And if he has to come in and play for us. At that moment it is all about getting open and being that open target for him. That's something I always stress on myself, put on myself, especially if they're playing me man-to-man and giving me the opportunity to win against just one person.”

Jefferson also made a bold statement after his second consecutive game with 120+ receiving yards.

“It's all about going out there and making plays,” Jefferson added. “Being doubled, being tripled, single-coverage, it doesn't matter. And it doesn't matter who's throwing that ball. 18 is going to go out there and make a play.”

He finished with seven receptions for 123 yards against a stellar Browns defense.

Jefferson is proving that he's still arguably the NFL's best wide receiver, regardless of his situation.

Justin Jefferson “had words” with Vikings WR Jordan Addison after benching

Jefferson is also displaying incredible maturity during his sixth season in the NFL.

The superstar receiver “had words” with Jordan Addison after he was benched for the first quarter after missing a walk-through during the week.

”I definitely had my words with JA. It’s just all about growing up, and just being a part of the team, and knowing the stakes… I’ve just got to do better keeping him under my wing, and making sure he has his head on straight,” Jefferson said, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

It is great to see Jefferson hold his teammate accountable, as well as take responsibility for mentoring Addison and keeping him on the right track.

Minnesota is still alive in the NFC North after getting their third win of the season on Sunday.

The Vikings earned their bye week after playing two consecutive games overseas.

Now they have extra time to rest before their Week 7 matchup against the Eagles.