Make all the jokes you want — Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker is not bothered by jokes using his name.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Dicker was asked about growing up with his last name. Dicker described it as “fun,” even if kids certainly made their jokes. Now, as a 24-year-old NFL kicker with a 94% conversion rate, it does not bother him.

“Everybody just calls me ‘Dick' now, still. I'm known as ‘Dick' around the building,” Dicker revealed. “It's enjoyable. I think it's a funny thing. Growing up, it makes it funny in school for sure. No problems from me.”

When asked if considered branding himself using his last name — the interviewer dubbed him “Dicker the Kicker” — the Chargers star is not concerned about it. His focus is working with the youth and not becoming a brand.

“For me, it's working with youth; just growing my platforms so that I can help impact youth and help fatherless kids and provide lights in dark places of the world,” he explained.

It sounds like Dicker just wants to be a “constant” in peoples' lives. It is nice that he has found a purpose off of the football field where he can put his time and energy.

Cameron Dicker's Chargers career

Cameron Dicker has had a phenomenal career with the Chargers since signing with them in 2022. He was an undrafted rookie out of Texas and had short tenures with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens during the offseason.

During his time at Texas, Dicker was immediately named a starter as a freshman in 2018. He made 60 of his 79 field goal attempts throughout his collegiate career.

He was then signed by the Philadelphia Eagles mid-season in 2022. Dicker filled in for an injured Jake Elliott for a few games before being released at the end of October.

The Chargers then swooped in and signed Dicker to their practice squad. He became their starting kicker shortly after and had a stellar 2023 season, during which he converted 31 of 33 field goal attempts. Dicker was also 100% on PAT attempts.

In 2024, Dicker once again only missed two field goals. He converted 29 of his 31 attempts and also 25 of 28 PAT kicks. He received a four-year contract extension with the team before the season started. If all goes well, Dicker will continue to be the Chargers' kicker for the foreseeable future.