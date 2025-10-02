We are officially past the quarter poll of the fantasy football season. With four weeks under our belt, some teams are likely beginning to separate themselves from the pack. While the vast amount of injuries across the NFL has probably crushed others.

Week 4 alone saw fantasy football first-round pick Malik Nabers suffer a torn ACL. His season is done. But he was not the only elite receiver to go down. Tyreek Hill owners were gutted when he suffered a gruesome injury that will also cost him his season.

But not every injury is season-ending. Paying attention to weekly injury reports is crucial to succeeding at fantasy football.

So, here is the Week 5 fantasy football injury report across the league.

49ers at Rams

Thursday Night Football sees NFC West rivals square off, as the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers.

While the Rams are mostly healthy, the 49ers are gutted.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out. Granted, he was unlikely to be rostered, or at least in a starting spot in most fantasy football rosters. But their weapons are also out, which is pertinent.

Both Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings have been ruled out for TNF. Fantasy managers who planned on utilizing them this week need to look elsewhere, and quickly.

Commanders at Chargers

The Washington Commanders are poised to see the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels. He has finally been cleared to return to practice. It appears he is on the right side of questionable.

But that doesn't mean they won't be shorthanded. Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been ruled out with a quad injury. If that wasn't bad enough, Deebo Samuel popped up on the injury report this week. He is yet to practice this week with a heel injury. This is a situation worth keeping a close eye on.

But fantasy football managers can roll out all of their Chargers weapons.

Buccaneers at Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been decimated by injuries this season. Most of them did not pertain to fantasy football until Mike Evans went down. But now as the team prepares to face a stiff Seattle Seahawks defense, there is more bad news on the horizon.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield sat out Wednesday's walk-through with knee and bicep injuries. However, he was spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice. The same cannot be said for his stud running back, Bucky Irving.

Irving is yet to practice this week with foot and shoulder injuries, and was seen in a walking boot this week. Unless he sheds the boot and gets some practice in on Friday, he seems unlikely to play. Rachaad White would become a solid RB2 on volume and pass-catching prowess.

Texans at Ravens

The struggling Houston Texans travel to Baltimore to face an equally-off Ravens team. All eyes in fantasy football are on whether or not Lamar Jackson will play.

Reports earlier in the week had the two-time MVP out for 2-3 weeks. Yet, he has not been ruled out for this week just yet. Jackson is listed as doubtful, and fantasy managers should prepare accordingly.

Dolphins at Panthers

This game has plenty of fantasy relevant injuries. The aforementioned Tyreek Hill is done for the year. That should bump Jaylen Waddle up the pecking order. Darren Waller, who bust out with two touchdowns last week, is dealing with a hip injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday, but most signs point to him suiting up.

The Carolina Panthers do not have many fantasy relevant players. But of the ones that are, there is a key update.

Running back Chuba Hubbard is dealing with a calf injury and is still yet to practice this week. If he is unable to go, fantasy football managers need to grab Rico Dowdle, if they don't have him rostered already.

Dowdle has handled 10+ touches in each of the last two weeks. He has also proven that he is a capable fantasy running back. With a plus matchup against the Dolphins, if Hubbard does not play, Dowdle vaults into flex consideration.

Raiders at Colts

The struggling Las Vegas Raiders travel to Indianapolis to face the 3-1 Colts. There are quite a few notes worth mentioning from this game.

Most importantly, Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has been limited at practice thus far this week. He is still dealing with a lingering knee issue, but is expected to play.

For the Colts, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. may be moving in the wrong direction. He appeared on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury. It is not clear whether he suffered the injury at practice, or last week. But a mid-week addition is never a good thing.

Another Colts receiver is expected back, though. Alec Pierce is expected to return to the field after suffering a concussion. Granted, he should only be rostered in the deepest of fantasy football leagues.

Titans at Cardinals

The Tennessee Titans have not had much to be happy about this season. But rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor may be the lone bright spot. He may be about to get a larger target share as Calvin Ridley has not practiced this week with knee and elbow issues. If you are in a pinch or have players on bye, Ayomanor provides sneaky big-play upside in a plus matchup.

On the other side of the game, the Cardinals keep losing running backs. First, James Conner suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury. Then last week, Trey Benson suffered a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve.

But for those that ran to pick up Emeri Demercado, you might have jumped the gun too quickly.

Running back Michael Carter, who joined the team from the practice squad this week, announced that he will be starting. Knowing Demercado is more of a third-down, pass-catching specialist, it would make sense. Carter may the back you want in Arizona.