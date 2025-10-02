The Baltimore Ravens are currently gearing up for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, when they will look to begin climbing out of the 1-3 hole they've dug themselves to start the season. Unfortunately, there is considerable doubt as to whether or not star quarterback Lamar Jackson will be available to play in that game due to the hamstring he suffered in the second half of Sunday's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson didn't practice on Wednesday, causing some alarm among the fanbase, and a recent update from Thursday's practice won't do anything to ease those concerns.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson did not practice for a second straight day with a hamstring injury,” reported Ravens insider Jamison Hensley of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Hensley also noted that “Safety Kyle Hamilton (groin) also didn’t practice Thursday after being limited yesterday.”

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted that these were “two bad signs for Baltimore.”

Tough times for the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens entered this season with legitimate championship expectations after flaming out last year in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills. While they almost always seem to be in the conversation when January rolls around, the Ravens have yet to finally pull through and make, let alone win, a Super Bowl so far in the Lamar Jackson era–in fact, the last time the Ravens won more than one game in a single playoff run was when they won the Super Bowl all the way back in 2012-13.

This year, the offense was supposed to once again be elite with Jackson and running back Derrick Henry leading the charge, and the defense was supposed to take up from its inconsistency a year ago thanks to offseason additions like Jaire Alexander.

While things looked good for one half against the Buffalo Bills, it's all gone downhill from there, and the Ravens are already in quasi must-win mode at this early juncture of the season thanks to their rough start.

Winning will certainly be a whole lot harder if Jackson is unable to go on Sunday.