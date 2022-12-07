By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

The fourth Fary Cry 6 DLC, and the first one that centers on Dani Rojas again, is finally out. Lost Between Worlds sees Dani Rojas stuck in a fractured version of Yara, looking for a way to get out alive. First announced last week, Lost Between Worlds is now purchasable on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, or as part of the Game of the Year Upgrade Pass. Do note that the expansion is not covered by the separately sold Season Pass, which contains three DLCs starring Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5 iconic antagonists.

Far Cry 6 DLC Lost Between Worlds Premise

While investigating a mysterious meteorite impact site, Dani gets transported into a twisted space that depicts a bizarro version of Yara. There, she meets the noncorporeal lifeform named Fai, who holds the key to getting Dani back to her own world. To escape, Dani will have to find five lost sharts, which in turn will power Fai’s broken spacecraft, which Dani can then use to return home.

Far Cry 6 DLC Lost Between Worlds Gameplay Features

Lost Between Worlds will challenge players’ fighting and survival skills as they go through 15 unique and challenging trials called Rifts. The DLC introduces the “Chromatic Combat System” which allows Dani to fight against the Shardfaces, humanoid and animal crystalline enemies, empowering Dani to fight interdimensional beings.

Each Rift represents a demented version of an analogous location in Yara, so players will somehow feel at home with the familiar locations. However, these locations will be filled with the Shardfaces, who Dani will have to overcome in order to find the lost shards.

Players will be free to choose how they want to take on each Rift. There, they will find powerful weapons and tools along the way. Glints, energy fragments scattered throughout each Rift, will allow players to revive and retry a Rift. Each Rift will offer multiple branching paths, platforming exploration, and intense action, so players will have to use stealth, speed, navigation, and wit to overcome the otherworldly dangers of Lost Between Worlds. Upon mission completion, players will get their gear upgraded with Fai’s power, and will be able to take them back to Yara, equipping Dani with ethereal weapons against the regime.

Far Cry 6 Free Trial

Players who have yet to journey with Dani Rojas and explore the bountiful nation of Yara will be given an opportunity to try the game out. New players now have access to a free trial of Far Cry 6, available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. Players can explore the Isla Santuario region and begin their action-packed adventure as Dani Rojas. From joining forces with the Libertad resistance group led by Clara Garcia, to helping them clear a military blockade to get to their main base, Dani will gain their trust and be faced with an ultimatum. If you find the game satisfactory, then you can keep your progression when you purchase the game, which is currently offered at 67% off when purchasing off the free trial.

Far Cry 6 New Game+ and Completionist Aid

Also part of the latest round of updates for Far Cry 6 are two new free features for all Far Cry 6 players on all platforms. The New Game+ and Completionist Aid mode will extend players’ vacations in Yara, as the New Game+ will let players go against the corrupt regime all over again, while the Completionist Aid will help players complete their trophy or achievements showcases as the game guides players to collectibles and side-missions they’ve yet to complete. These two new features are both out now