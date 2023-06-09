Fast X has raced onto digital platforms, but that hasn't stopped Vin Diesel — the series' star — from teasing the release date of the upcoming eleventh chapter in the saga and part two of the last Fast & Furious film.

In a post shared on Diesel's Instagram, he shared a photo of him and Fast X's antagonist, Jason Momoa, while cameras weren't rolling. Despite reports of unhappiness between the two, they share a laugh in this image.

The caption of the post revealed the potential release date for the next Fast & Furious installment.

“April 4th 2025… is less than 22 months away,” Diesel said in the post — potentially revealing the release date of Fast & Furious 11.

He continued the post by seemingly confronting the rumors regarding him and Momoa, “I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World's Saga. Jason [Momoa] wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene-stealing character that the world won't forget. Thank you all for showing up like you always do… 7 billion [in reference to the Fast & Furious franchise's box office total] means nothing if it doesn't represent the true feeling of family and loyalty.”

“For those who didn't know [that] the Fast X was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen.”

He concluded with, “All love…”

Fast X is the tenth installment in the main Fast & Furious saga and pits Dom (Vin Diesel) against a new foe, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). It's as big as movies get, and while it doesn't always stick the landing, it leaves the ending wanting more after its cliffhanger.

Fast X is in theaters and on digital platforms now.