After winning the NBA Rookie of the Year, it has been validated that Victor Wembanyama is the next big thing. With a blue-chip prospect in their hands, the Spurs have their work cut out to build a dynasty surrounding their enormous phenom. However, having Wembanyama alone isn't enough. In fact, the team often finds itself in a ditch whenever he isn't on the floor. As a result, the Spurs must address their need to find a proper backup for Wembanyama. With the trade deadline approaching, the Spurs have a chance to fix that.

Spurs need a backup big man behind Victor Wembanyama

Outside of Wembanyama, it seems that the Spurs don't have any much help in the center position. Although Zach Collins showed great numbers in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, it's time that the franchise should move on from him. The 6-foot-11 Gonzaga standout is having the worst season since joining San Antonio. Currently, he is averaging just 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4% from the field overall and 27.3% from beyond the arc.

Apart from his terrible season thus far, it also didn't help that he stirred a wild moment against the Sacramento Kings last December. The Spurs big man flashed an obscene gesture after his ejection in the second quarter. His actions resulted in a $35,000 fine, according to a report by the NBA. Unfortunately, that has been the biggest moment for Collins this year, which isn't a good look.

Besides Collins, Charles Bassey has yet to fully return to healthy form. The 6-foot-10 center out of Western Kentucky is at only 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per outing while shooting 56.8% from the field overall. It's safe to say that Bassey is still playing his way into fulfilling his backup duties. It's worth noting that he did show flashes of being worthy of Wembanyama's backup prior to a knee injury.

There's no doubt that Bassey's hustle and energy are valuable to this hungry Spurs squad. However, a torn ACL derailed his career which should make the Spurs put him on the watch list before fully integrating him as the main backup center. In order to give Bassey some time to fully recover, an additional body at the center position should ease the Spurs' concerns.

Building around Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama is a generational talent. However, he still cannot do it alone. In the offseason, the Spurs decided to make some moves that would add more experience to their roster. They acquired 12 time NBA All-Star Chris Paul and 2015 NBA champion Harrison Barnes. Since then, those moves seemed to have helped the Spurs contend for a playoff spot.

However, San Antonio shouldn't be contented with a competitive roster. They must also take their chances in order to maximize Wembanyama's rising stardom by surrounding him with the best pieces possible. Clearly, this also means giving him a reliable backup center to perform while he's taking a break on the bench.

The team already took a step in the right direction by adding an elite playmaker like CP3 to make life easier for the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. It's also a good sign that Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Stephon Castle are also developing properly next to Wembanyama. But if the Spurs want to make their current team more formidable, a reliable backup big man with experience could fill a glaring hole in their roster.

Potential trade with the Toronto Raptors

Spurs receive: Jakob Poeltl ($19.5 million)

Raptors receive: Zach Collins ($16.7 million) and Blake Wesley ($2.6 million)

By now, everyone has realized that the Spurs are better off moving on from Zach Collins as the resident backup big man. In order to fill the void while Bassey fully recovers, bringing in a familiar face like Jakob Poeltl could be the real deal for San Antonio. Poeltl is having the best season of his career with the Toronto Raptors. The 7-foot-0 center is averaging career-high numbers of 14.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game on 60.5% shooting from the floor.

As a nine year NBA veteran, Poeltl should return to the Spurs organization with more experience under his belt. Adjusting to the Spurs system shouldn't be a problem as well, given his familiarity. Moreover, his traditional interior play style as a center can pave the way for San Antonio to field a twin-tower combination of Wembanyama and Poeltl. Both centers should feature an inside-outside game that could prove to be lethal.

In exchange for Poeltl, the Spurs can finally cut Collins loose and use Blake Wesley as a trade filler. Wesley showed positive signs last year, but has shot the ball at an atrocious rate for San Antonio this year. The Spurs guard is converting only 19% of his triples, which has become a liability offensively. Both young players would perfectly fit within the Raptors' rebuilding plans.