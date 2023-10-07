Anaki Studios reveals a new cinematic trailer for The Fate of Baldr, a viking-themed tower defense game set in Midgard.

Baldr has just perished, and Ragnarok is upon us. However, his mother, the goddess Frigg, believes that there’s still a way to prevent Ragnarok. Deep within the depths of Midgard, there lies an ancient well where divine artifacts can be sacrificed to resurrect even the mightiest gods. However, getting these divine artifacts is no easy task, and so Frigg needs the help of brave Vikings on whom the fate of the realms lies on their shoulders.

As one of these Vikings, you are tasked to travel across the realms in search of these divine artifacts, riding their transport ship from one place to another. However, the collection of these divine artifacts won’t go unnoticed as strange evil creatures as well as mythical beasts and towering frost giants try to prevent you from your objectives. Aside from putting you in peril as you search and mine for resources and artifacts, these enemies will also try to destroy your transport ship, so it’s equally important for you to set up your defenses with turrets and traps to hold these enemies at bay.

Either alone or with a party of up to four players, The Fate of Baldr allows players to travel across the realms in search of powerful weapons, equipment, resources, and artifacts in a bid to prevent Ragnarok. Get into third-person action and mine and build towers to defend your transport ship. Will you be able to collect all divine artifacts and sacrifice them into the divine well before Ragnarok begins?

Wishlist The Fate of Baldr on Steam now to learn when the game will be released, or support the game on Kickstarter for various rewards.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.