The FAU Owls take on the Clemson Tigers. Check out our college football odds series for our FAU Clemson prediction and pick. Find how to watch FAU Clemson.

The Clemson Tigers have a lot of work to do. They have a lot of improving to do. They were whacked by the Duke Blue Devils in Week 1, and they played a terrible first quarter against Charleston Southern in Week 2 before sorting things out to a degree in the remaining three quarters. The Tigers have been very sloppy, very inconsistent, and generally unreliable in these first two weeks of the 2023 season. They don't look anything like a College Football Playoff contender or an ACC championship contender. Yet, they don't have a lot of time to make the necessary corrections which will enable them to compete with Florida State, their main obstacle in the ACC. Their game with FSU is next week, September 23. They have to make some dramatic forward steps if they want to enter the Florida State game thinking they belong on the same field as the Seminoles. Florida State handled LSU fairly easily in Week 1. Clemson is not currently at a point where it can perform up to that standard. This game against Florida Atlantic needs to provide a lot of progress for Dabo Swinney and his team.

Here are the FAU-Clemson College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: FAU-Clemson Odds

FAU Owls: +25.5 (-115)

Clemson Tigers: -25.5 (-105)

Over: 51.5 (-115)

Under: 51.5 (-105)

How To Watch FAU vs. Clemson

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

Why FAU Could Cover the Spread

The Owls are going up against a Clemson team which has made a lot of big mistakes over the past two weeks. Clemson has been a turnover-prone team, a low-discipline team, and a bad red zone team. Teams which fail in each of those areas are going to struggle to win a game by 26 points or more, which is what Clemson will need to do if it wants to cover the spread in this game. There is also the very real “college kids” element to this game, meaning that young athletes will display human nature and not be as focused or responsible as they should be in a given situation. Clemson's athletes will be looking ahead to Florida State and dreaming about that game. They won't be laser-focused against FAU, and that will be enough to help the Owls cover the spread.

Why Clemson Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers know they need to improve a lot heading into the Florida State game. They know how important it is to play better heading into the Florida State game. They know that if they want to beat the Seminoles — something they dearly want to do — they have to raise their standard of performance. You know that Dabo Swinney is going to be all over his players in the attempt to make sure that they raise their game. Assuming Clemson does, it should win this game by 35 or more against a Florida Atlantic team which lost 17-10 to the Ohio Bobcats last week. This is not a good FAU team. Clemson should be able to take it to the woodshed.

Final FAU-Clemson Prediction & Pick

The Clemson offense is not consistent, but the Clemson defense should be able to limit FAU to seven points or fewer. The under looks like a really good play here.

Final FAU-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Under 53.5