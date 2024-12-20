ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with continued coverage of Saturday's full slate of College Basketball action as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming cross-conference tilt. The FAU Owls (7-5) will visit the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (9-2) in a competitive game between winning teams. We continue our College Basketball odds series with a FAU-Michigan State prediction and pick.

FAU won their most recent game over Texas State 89-80, marking their third-consecutive victory heading into this upcoming game. It was a valid response to a three-game losing streak the weeks prior and they'll look to notch their fourth-straight against a tough MSU team before opening conference play with No. 21 Memphis.

The Michigan State Spartans most recently defeated Oakland in their annual season meeting 77-58. The Spartans have now won seven of their last eight games and come into this matchup on a four-game winning streak. They've won their last three-straight games by double-digits as they hope to do the same against FAU.

Here are the FAU-Michigan State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: FAU-Michigan State Odds

FAU: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +610

Michigan State: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 158.5 (-110)

Under: 158.5 (-110)

How to Watch FAU vs. Michigan State

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: FS1, YouTube TV

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The FAU Owls are riding a dominant three-game winning streak with convincing wins over FIU, Jacksonville, and Texas State. They've seen three different leading scorers over the last four games, but forward Tre Carroll has been playing particularly well with his scoring in the paint and ability to grab rebounds. The Owls boast an athletic lineup and they'll need every ounce of energy to keep up with this Michigan State team.

The play of freshman 7-footer Matas Vokietaitis has also been a nice development for the Owls with his 10.0 PPG and 5.8 RPG to match. He's seen some extended minutes on the floor and could stand to have a big performance against a rather undersized Michigan State unit. The key to FAU's success in this game will be working the ball through the interior, drawing fouls, and forcing the Spartans to put bodies in the paint to defend against the Owls' size.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Michigan State Spartans have been getting the job done this season, but there's still questions around whether they can hang with some of the better teams in the NCAA. They dropped games to No. 1 Kansas and Memphis and while they did beat No. 12 UNC, the win hasn't aged well given North Carolina's struggles. Still, this team is full of young playmakers and without a go-to player leading this offense, it forces the Spartans to make extra passes and work towards finding the best shot.

Head Coach Tom Izzo has been historically more successful with a team full of role players rather than a team centered around one or two star players. This squad has all the makings of a team Izzo can mold into a formidable opponent come March, but it'll have to start with Jaden Akins as their vocal leader and players like Jaxon Kohler stepping up and becoming more consistent options. On the bright side, the Spartans are averaging 17.8 APG and continue to play smart basketball while limiting their turnovers.

Final FAU-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

This will be a very competitive game between two good teams that play different brands of basketball. The FAU Owls stand to be successful in this game if they're able to use their size over the Spartans in rebounding the ball and scoring in the paint. This Michigan State team is all hustle this year and while they may get off to a slow start, they usually find their groove in the second half and have been opening games up heading out of halftime.

The only way Michigan State will win this game is if they're able to limit turnovers and somehow out-rebound the big men of FAU. MSU has gone 7-4 ATS and a perfect 5-0 at home, so we don't doubt their ability to do the same here following their best performance of the year against Oakland. While the Spartans struggle early, let's roll with MSU to ultimately get the win here.

Final FAU-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -12.5 (-120)