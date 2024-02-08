FAU faces UAB on Thursday night. Our college basketball odds series includes our FAU UAB prediction, odds, and pick.

The FAU Owls take on the UAB Blazers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our FAU UAB prediction and pick. Find how to watch FAU UAB.

The Florida Atlantic Owls struggled for a significant portion of their season. They lost to Bryant, Florida Gulf Coast and Charlotte. The Owls generally did sink to the level of their competition in a lot of their games. The reality for Florida Atlantic is that after making the Final Four last season, the Owls are taking everyone's best shot. Opponents are playing well against them. Every opponent is bringing maximum intensity. The Owls are having to absorb a lot of punches, ride out the rough patches, and find enough to win games in the final 10 minutes after struggling through the first 30. A number of their wins in the AAC have been uncomfortably close. This team, which has four losses, could very easily have seven or eight. It has not been a smooth ride for FAU.

However, the Owls have won a lot of close games. They have pulled through in a lot of tense and difficult situations. This veteran team, whose core players came back for another run at the Final Four, has made the big play much more often than not, rescuing the Owls and making sure they have an NCAA Tournament-quality resume entering the middle of February. This team's worst struggles came in early January. Recent weeks have been better. The Owls have won seven games in a row, and they are showing some signs of hitting their stride heading into March. It is as though the players on this team were conserving energy and just trying to get through some rough patches against a series of inspired opponents. Now that the season is getting closer to March, FAU is putting its foot down and might be at a point where it is beginning to flex its muscles and feel a little more confident about itself.

UAB certainly hopes that is not the case in this Thursday battle.

Here are the FAU-UAB College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: FAU-UAB Odds

FAU Owls: -6.5 (-102)

UAB Blazers: +6.5 (-120)

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How To Watch FAU vs UAB

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why FAU Could Cover the Spread

The FAU team which struggled for a large part of the season might still appear in this game, but it does seem that FAU is beginning to act like a big dog instead of a passive team which waits for the opponent to throw the first punch. A more proactive FAU team will blow the doors off this game.

Why UAB Could Cover the Spread

The FAU profile this season has involved a lot of slow starts and poor first halves. FAU has been shaky on the road. If you don't like taking UAB against the spread for the full game, you should certainly consider a UAB first-half money line play or a UAB spread play in the first half as well. That said, UAB is strong at home and should be able to play a close 40 minutes against FAU. The Blazers will be all-in for this game.

Final FAU-UAB Prediction & Pick

Florida Atlantic has been a hard team to predict in 2024. Stay away from this game and wait for a live-betting play.



Final FAU-UAB Prediction & Pick: UAB +6.5