Evolutions are the biggest new feature coming to FC 24. They provide a brand new way to upgrade players via in-game objectives. One of the examples EA Sports used was turning a Silver Moukoko with a 69 rating to a gold with an 85 rating. This feature allows you to keep your favorite players in your lineup a bit longer. In this guide, we'll explain Evolutions in further detail while listing the best players to evolve in FC 24.

How Do Evolutions Work?

As mentioned before, Evolutions provide ways for players to increase their overall for a limited time via game objectives. Generally, these objective can be completed in a wide variety of FUT modes like Squad Battle, Division Rivals, and Champs. Some of these objectives might include:

Score two goals with the player (0/2)

Play 2 games with the player in Squad Battle (Min. Semi-Pro) or Rivals (0/2)

However, the objectives become more difficult depending on your cards rating. This should give you an idea of how Evolutions work when trying to upgrade your player. Evolutions give boosts to OVR, skill moves, Playstyles, face stats, and so much more. Essentially, you want to evolve players who you really like using. Furthermore, if you have a low rating player who you liked playing with, Evolutions gives you a chance to keep using them a bit more.

Evolutions are season-based and non-repeatable,

An evolved player card can be identified by the customized card in the background. This includes animated backgrounds and more designed backgrounds to boast to your enemy. While not a gameplay changer, it helps you identify quickly a player's status and evolution history. Below are some more tidbits about Evolutions that should help answer a few questions:

Overall, multiple cards can be evolved throughout the season via Evolution Slots. Currently, FC 24 offers 12 evolution slots in Season 1. If a card fits the “Evolution Criteria” then it may be put into the Evolution slots. More Evolution Slots can be purchased with FC Coins or Points later on in the year. However, we do not know how much it will cost, or how much it differs from the free slots

You can use Promo Cards in Evolution Slots (so long as they meet the criteria)

in Evolution Slots (so long as they meet the criteria) Only ONE card can undergo Evolutions at a time

Additionally, not every player is eligible for Evolutions

Evolution Criteria is self-explanatory, as you upgrade players on a certain evolution path based on certain aspects. These aspects include their pace, overall, shooting, and weak foot. But now that we've given a general rundown of how Evolutions work, let's look at the best players you'll want to upgrade when you get them.

FC 24 Evolutions – Best Players To Upgrade

Here are the best players to upgrade within each Evolution Path. Additionally, we'll be sure to mention what each Evolution grants the player.

1. Welcome To Evolutions – +1 to passing, dribbling, physicality, pace, and overall rating.

Generally, you could use any preferred player for this Evolution. The range of requirements are fairly broad, giving you a wide selection to choose from.

2. Pacey Protector – +15 pace, +6 passing, +3 defending, +5 physicality, and +2 overall rating

Giorgio Chiellini (LAFC) – Level 2 Evolution Attributes: PAC: 79 SHO: 46 PAS: 66 DRI: 58 DEF: 84 PHY: 87

Joel Matip (Liverpool) – Level 2 Evolution Attributes PAC: 76 SHO: 46 PAS: 73 DRI: 70 DEF: 84 PHY: 82

Victor Lindelöf – Level 2 Evolution Attributes PAC: 74 SHO: 51 PAS: 79 DRI: 72 DEF: 84 PHY: 81



3. Relentless Winger – Grants the Relentless Playstyle and the RW alternate position along with +4 pace, +7 shooting, +7 passing, +7 dribbling

Ansu Fati (Barcelona) PAC: 93 SHO: 83 PAS: 79 DRI: 88 DEF: 30 PHY: 53 Skills: 4 Weak Foot: 4

Ivan Perišić PAC: 75 SHO: 85 PAS: 87 DRI: 86 DEF: 73 PHY: 73 Skills: 4 Weak Foot: 5

Steven Bergwijn (Ajax) PAC: 87 SHO: 84 PAS: 81 DRI: 88 DEF: 42 PHY: 71 Skills: 4 Weak Foot: 2



4. Golden Glow Up Pt. 1 – +5 pace, +16 shooting, +14 passing, +16 dribbling, +15 defending, and +12 physicality

Gori (Espanyol) PAC: 78 SHO: 72 PAS: 77 DRI: 83 DEF: 72 PHY: 70 Skills: 3 Weak Foot: 4

Bruno Jordao (Wolves) PAC: 70 SHO: 72 PAS: 77 DRI: 84 DEF: 67 PHY: 73 Skills: 3 Weak Foot: 3



5. Golden Glow Up Pt. 2 – +1 pace, +3 shooting, +3 passing, +3 dribbling, +3 defending, +3 physicality

Davide Fratessi (Inter) PAC: 80 SHO: 74 PAS: 81 DRI: 84 DEF: 71 PHY: 73 Skills: 3 Weak Foot: 4

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) PAC: 73 SHO: 79 PAS: 81 DRI: 86 DEF: 71 PHY: 75 Skills: 4 Weak Foot: 4



And those are who we consider to be the best FC 24 players for Evolution.

