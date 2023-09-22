The Manager Career Mode in FC 24 comes with a brand new mechanic where you can hire & fire different coaches on your team. But how does this process work? And how do you get the build the coaching staff you're looking for? We created a guide that will show you how to hire and fire coaches in FC 24.

FC 24 – How To Hire & Fire Coaches In Career Mode

EA FC 24 Key Dates: September 19th: Creator Access

September 20th: Web App

September 22nd: Early Access

September 29th: Full Release pic.twitter.com/TZ1JYgVo9Z — EA FC 24 News (@FC24News) September 13, 2023

The first thing you need to know about being a Manager in FC 24 is deciding your Tactical Vision. So before you decide to axe coaches or hire them randomly, take time to consider the type of team you want. There are multiple Tactical Visions to choose in FC 24, from Tiki Taka to Gegenpressing. Additionally, take some time to look at your players' stats too, as these also might influence which Tactical Vision you choose.

How To Hire a Coach in FC 24

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now that you've decided on a Tactical Vision, you get the chance to hire coaches to help improve your club. Hiring Coaches is fairly simple, but here's a step-by-step guide:

In Career Mode, go to Team Strategy, which is under the central tab on the navigation bar Switch over to the Coach Management menu (Use L1 or LB to switch over) Click on the Department you'd like to find a new coach for Hire the coach (Pressing X or Square on console) Sign the deal

Of course, you'll want to look for a coach that fits both your budget and standards before hiring. So be sure to look over each coach, their star ratings, and why you think you need them.

Overall, hiring a coach is very simple and only takes a few moments. However, what if your newly signed coach isn't working out for you?

How To Fire A Coach in FC 24

Firing a coach in FC 24 is just as simple as hiring one, and the steps are very easy to follow:

In Career Mode, go back to Team Strategy on the Central Tab Return to Coach Management Click the department your coach is in Press Y or Triangle to fire your coach

And that's how you hire and fire coaches in FC 24. Additionally, if you like a coach, but don't think they fit in one area of your team, you can always transfer them, too.

How To Transfer A Coach In FC 24

Lastly, transferring Coaches is really easy. For example, you have a coach who trains midfielders, but you think he would do better at training your defenders. To switch him, simply hover over the selected coach, press X (or A), and you should be able to transfer them to a different position.

And that's how you manage your coaches in FC 24. Lastly, you start your Managerial Career, you're definitely going to be mixing and matching to find that perfect system. We hope this guide helps players get familiar with the system. Enjoy your Manager Career!

FC 24's Ultimate Edition released today for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam & Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch.

For more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints.